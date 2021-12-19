ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising home prices in Austin, surrounding areas have people moving away

austinite
2d ago

Higher sales prices are a multi-faceted issue: for those who don’t sell, their appraised value increases and they pay higher property taxes. For those who sell, they get more in proceeds for the sale, but typically pay more for replacement housing whether they buy or rent—unless they move to a much lower priced house area. The buyers who purchase the home, pay a higher ownership price including higher taxes. This phenomena can price existing and transferees into the area,?out of the local housing market. The only “winners” are the local property tax jurisdiction who gets a lot more in property tax collections without raising tax rates, realtors-who get a higher commission, or those who own more than one residence and do not have to replace the house.

JWisenstein
2d ago

Native Texans being forced out by higher taxes being replaced by Californians that Greg Abbott invited in with tax incentives to their employers.

