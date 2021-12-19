ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

London anti-vax protest leaves police officers hurt: Reports

By Kathianne Boniello
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mzO9_0dQrsCKr00
Angry protesters call out against "Medical apartheid" and vaccine passports in London. Andy Barton/Shutterstock

British protesters railing against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates left several police officers injured in London, as thousands of demonstrators clogged the streets, reports said.

The unmasked marchers took to Parliament Square around noon, marching through the city and at one point egging a shop on Regent Street, The Guardian said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYDpp_0dQrsCKr00
Several officers hold off a large group of hostile protesters in central London on Dec. 18, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPMEm_0dQrsCKr00
Police in riot gear guard a government building outside Downing Street in London.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwIQ8_0dQrsCKr00
Officers place a large barrier against hundreds of protesters on Whitehall near Downing Street, London on Dec. 18, 2021.

About an hour later, protesters could be seen pushing cops and throwing beer cans and metal railings as they clashed with authorities, leaving several officers with minor injuries, the Sunday Times of London reported.

At one point, a large group of demonstrators in Parliament Square surrounded about 30 police officers in riot gear, forcing them back while shouting, “How do you sleep at night?” and calling the cops “Nazi pr-cks,” the outlet said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwE7a_0dQrsCKr00
British protesters got into scuffles with officers during an anti-vaccine demonstration in London.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWR4y_0dQrsCKr00
Several authorities were left with minor injuries after brawling with anti-vaccine demonstrators in London.

The protest was organized by an anti-vaccine group called Together Declaration, which wants to end mandatory vaccinations, vaccine passports and mass testing, the London Express said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
New York Post

Anti-vax protesters block traffic outside de Blasio’s Brooklyn home

A few dozen protesters disrupted traffic outside Mayor de Blasio’s Brooklyn home on Tuesday night and expressed outrage over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The demonstrators chanted “No vaccine mandates!” and “My body, my choice!” as they congregated in the middle of the road, blocking a garbage truck for at least 10 minutes, according to footage obtained by The Post.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vax#Racism#Uk#British#Guardian#Nazi#The London Express
The Independent

Sussex Police officers convicted of assaulting teenage girl

Two Sussex Police officers have been convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old girl while she was detained in handcuffs in the back of a police car in May 2020.Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), PC Deborah Sands, 46, and PC Kris Green, 35, were found guilty of assault after they used excessive force on the girl who was detained during an incident in East Sussex during the first lockdown.At Folkestone Magistrates Court on Monday, a judge heard that Ms Sands sprayed the girl with PAVA spray, an incapacitant spray similar to pepper spray, while she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sabina Nessa murder accused accepts responsibility for killing

A garage worker has accepted responsibility for the killing of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa. Koci Selamaj 36, travelled to London from his home in Eastbourne on the south coast to carry out what the prosecution alleges was a “pre-meditated and predatory” attack. It is claimed he struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

German police arrest Santa Claus attending anti-COVID measure protest

Looks like Santa Claus is on the naughty list in Germany this year. Police arrested a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Stralsund Christmas market on Monday for allegedly not showing his identification. The Santa Claus was part of a group of 65 people protesting anti-COVID measures in the country, according to Twitchy.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Protests
Washington Times

U.K. police clash with anti-lockdown protesters over COVID restrictions

Thousands of protesters in London clashed with police, as demonstrators on Saturday took to the streets to oppose COVID restrictions. The crowd took part in a “Freedom Rally” near Downing Street which voiced opposition against vaccine passports and other pandemic related rules and restrictions. Videos of the rally...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs12.com

Officer's puppy beheaded in anti-police attack, police chief says

PARSONS, Kan. (TND) — A 3-month-old German Shepard puppy named Ranger was brutally killed because his owner was a police officer, a police chief in Kansas says. According to the Parsons Police Department, Ranger had been let outside into a fenced backyard at 7 a.m. on Dec. 3 and was later found beheaded on the same day at 2 p.m. The officer, who was reportedly off-duty at the time, called police to report the crime.
PARSONS, KS
The Independent

Piers Corbyn arrested on suspicion of encouraging activists to ‘burn down MP’s offices’

Piers Corbyn has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging activists to “burn down MPs’ offices”.The Metropolitan Police said on Sunday morning they had arrested a man in his 70s, who they did not name, on suspicion of encouragement to commit arson. The force said that the arrest related to a “video posted online in which people were encouraged to burn down MPs’ offices” after a video emerged on social media on Saturday which appeared to show Piers Corbyn, 74, encouraging activists to commit arson. In the footage, Mr Corbyn criticised the new Covid restrictions. In reference to the MPs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former police officer wins appeal over ‘hate incident’ guidance

A former police officer has won a Court of Appeal challenge over police guidance on “hate incidents” after claiming it unlawfully interferes with the right to freedom of expression.Ex-police officer Harry Miller, who describes himself as “gender critical”, was visited at work by an officer from Humberside Police in January 2019 after a member of the public complained about his allegedly “transphobic” tweets.The force Humberside Police recorded the complaint as a “non-crime hate incident”, defined by the College of Policing’s guidance as “any non-crime incident which is perceived, by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by a...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Piers Corbyn tells anti-vax crowd to ‘burn down MPs’ offices’ as Priti Patel urges police ‘to take action’

Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged police to “take the strongest possible action”against anti-lockdown protester and conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn after he was filmed publicly calling on supporters to burn down the offices of MPs who voted for Plan B Covid rules."We’ve got to get a bit more physical,” Mr Corbyn told a crowd during protests in London against public health restrictions.He suggested supporters take action against MPs who backed the government’s plans to limit access to large events and to require more indoor mask-wearing."We’ve got to hammer to death those scum, those scum who have decided to go...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Democracy had ‘broken down’ over Colston statue, protester says

“Democracy had well and truly broken down” over the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol a protester accused of toppling it has said.The memorial to the 17th century slave trader was ripped down during a Black Lives Matter march in the city centre on June 7 2020.It became an iconic moment in the wave of anti-racism protests staged around the world in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in the US.Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Sage Willoughby, 22, and Jake Skuse, 33, are on trial at Bristol Crown Court facing a charge...
PROTESTS
Indy100

The Met Police has referred itself to the Met Police watchdog and people find it too meta for words

In the latest twist in the alleged Christmas party saga, the Metropolitan Police has now referred itself to its own watchdog over a complaint about how they handled the matter.On 18 December last year, a Christmas party allegedly took place at Number 10 Downing Street while London was under Tier 3 restrictions to combat the spread of Covid.Writing to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb complained there was a “refusal” to investigate the alleged event, and said the police’s refusal to look into this was “conflict of interest and a potential cover up” due...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
US News and World Report

Police: Lansing Shooting Leaves Teen Dead, 3 Others Hurt

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl has been found shot to death and three others hurt — including an infant — in Lansing. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found at least three of the victims in a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Lansing Police Department.
LANSING, MI
The Independent

Mother and son guilty over machete attack on boy

A mother and son have been found guilty of killing a 17-year-old boy in a machete attack.Nichola Leighton became “furious” after Levi Ernest-Morrison and his friends kept knocking on her door looking for her son Tyreese Ulysses.When 19-year-old Ulysses learned they were “bothering” his mother, he rallied friends, all armed with knives, jurors were told.They jumped out of Leighton’s “distinctive” red Suzuki 4×4 jeep and some of the group chased Levi and one of his friends.Levi was caught and fatally stabbed on the evening of April 10.Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC had said the attack in Sydenham south London...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy