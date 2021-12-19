ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘All bets are off now’: a torrid week when Johnson’s balloon was burst

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lOVW_0dQrpS6c00
Helen Morgan, the newly elected Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, celebrates with colleague Tim Farron and supporters.

Shortly after Owen Paterson resigned as the Tory MP for North Shropshire in early November, Helen Morgan, who had been trounced when she stood as Liberal Democrat candidate at the last general election, rang her party’s HQ in London with a message that took senior officials by surprise.

“She told us that we really had a chance in the byelection, that we had to throw everything at it. Initially there was a lot of scepticism,” said a party official. “Nobody really believed it.”

They had good reason to doubt her. In 2019, Morgan, a local accountant, had come a poor third behind the Tories and Labour in this rural seat that had been held by the Conservatives in all but two of the past 189 years. Paterson had mopped up 35,444 votes (62.7%), Labour 12,495 (22.1%) and the Lib Dems just 5,643 (10%). It was top of the safe Tory list, strongly pro-Brexit, and nowhere near being a Lib Dem target.

But such was Morgan’s insistence that within days Dave McCobb, the party’s head of campaigns, headed north with a small team to take a look for himself.

“We discovered that the Tory vote was even softer than it had been in Chesham and Amersham [where the Lib Dems had pulled off a stunning byelection win over the Conservatives in June in a seat that was overwhelmingly pro-Remain].

“We found a lot of disillusion and anger with Boris Johnson and the government. They were the kind of voters who we knew would never vote Labour but could come over to us. And this was before Peppa Pig and before ‘partygate’,” said the official.

The rest is history. Morgan was chosen as the candidate, and Lib Dem activists poured in from all corners of the UK in a way that only Lib Dems can do. Soon the campaign was taking off, and the Lib Dems knew they had a chance. “Farmers who had always put up blue signs in their fields were putting up gold Lib Dem ones instead,” said a party aide. “It was happening.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRUlw_0dQrpS6c00
Johnson in Downing Street on the day after the byelection result. North Shropshire, a strongly pro-Brexit seat, fell to the Liberal Democrats. Photograph: Jeff Gilbert/Rex Shutterstock

By last Thursday, polling day, the Lib Dems were confident of at least running the Tories very close. “The expected range was from close defeat to close victory,” said an adviser.

In the event of it being the latter, Morgan’s team had racked their brains, thinking how they could get mass coverage on the scale they received after Chesham and Amersham, when party leader Ed Davey celebrated by smashing plastic blue bricks out of a wall with a mallet, a stunt which put him on every major TV news bulletin. “One idea was that Ed would get on a tractor and drive it through it a field, mowing down blue bails as he went,” said a member of his team. “But in the end we didn’t think that was practical.” (Not least because Davey had contracted Covid so could not be there.) Eventually, they plumbed for a big blue balloon, daubed with the phrase “Boris’ bubble”, which Morgan popped on camera.

Three days on, MPs of all parties are still trying to come to terms with the Lib Dems’ stunning victory, the scale of which shocked even them. Morgan stormed home by almost 6,000 votes in the early hours of Friday morning before declaring that the “party is over” for Boris Johnson. The 34% swing was the third biggest they or their predecessor party, the Liberals, had ever achieved, and the largest this century.

Byelection defeats for governing parties are often dismissed as short-term protests that will be reversed at general elections. But this was on a massive scale, in very unlikely territory for a Lib Dem success, and its potential, wider significance escaped few at Westminster. MPs began to think that if the Tories could lose in places like North Shropshire, they could lose anywhere. All bets were off.

In an interview with the Observer, Davey, ebullient but still recovering from Covid, drew immediate comparisons with the early 1990s. “I joined the party in 1989. Initially, it was a really bad period for us and then we have a series of byelections. We had Eastbourne, then in 1993 we had Newbury and Christchurch – that was the last year that we won two byelections off the Tories. Last night was the seventh largest swing in any byelection since 1945. There is something serious going on. I think the Tories are on the slide.”

Former supporters of the Conservatives had cast aside tribal loyalties in huge numbers for the first time in their lives, while some Labour voters had done the same and backed Morgan. In a seat that had voted heavily to leave the EU, Johnson had not been able to use Brexit as his protective shield any more. The Lib Dems, so closely associated with being pro-EU in the eyes of hitherto Tory-supporting Brexit supporters, and previously so disliked by many Labour voters because of their time in David Cameron’s coalition, were no longer off limits to either.

“We’re grateful for Labour supporters who decided to vote tactically to help us defeat the Conservatives. But it wasn’t through some sort of agreement or some sort of formal or informal pact,” said the Lib Dem leader. “Voters are pretty savvy and they work it out. The Labour vote got really, really squeezed.”

It is not only Lib Dems who feel that North Shropshire could be part of something much bigger. This weekend, such is the sudden slump in the credibility of the prime minister that many Tory MPs, including some with large majorities, are beginning to fear for their own seats, unless there is change at the top.

After weeks of allegations of Tory sleaze, triggered by Johnson’s disastrous effort to save Paterson, have come revelations of lockdown rule-busting parties at Downing Street, at first denied and then revealed to be true on leaked film footage.

On top of all this have been heaped revelations about Johnson asking a party donor to pay for refurbishment of his flat but failing to tell his own standards adviser the full truth in an inquiry into the affair. Then there were the endless promises to his MPs made privately and publicly that we were on an “irreversible road to freedom” from Covid, and that the pandemic was all but done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLfsP_0dQrpS6c00
Johnson had attempted to lend his weight to the Tory campaign in North Shropshire. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

On Tuesday – two days before the byelection humiliation for Johnson – he suffered a huge rebellion in parliament.

Ahead of the vote, the mood was little short of anarchic among Tory MPs. During it, Tory after Tory denounced the way they and the country had been misled over Covid. A senior Conservative source summed up the anti-Johnson feeling this way: “It is the lies and being misled that they don’t like. They can put up with things going badly because they do in government, but not being lied to.”

Well over 100 Tory MPs either voted against or abstained in a Commons vote on the introduction of vaccine passes – by far the biggest revolt of Johnson’s premiership. Red wallers and southern Tories, Leavers and Remainers, libertarians, old hands and those recently arrived ignored a three-line whip.

Johnson was left relying on the votes of Labour, which backed the plans, to get them through. One former Tory minister, who supported the proposals but describes Johnson’s leadership of late as “embarrassing and shaming”, said: “You could feel the moral authority draining from our side to Labour. The real leadership in recent times has been shown by Labour.” The same MP added that had it not been for the pandemic he would now be writing to the chair of the 1922 committee Sir Graham Brady calling for a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.

Many Conservative MPs believe Johnson has until the May local elections to rescue his leadership or he will be out by next autumn. Even loyalists like Martin Vickers, a member of the executive of the 1922 committee, are prepared to say publicly that something must change. Vickers wants Johnson to show leadership like he did before the Brexit referendum and the 2019 election. “I am confident he can do so,” he told the Observer. “But he has got to do so straight away.”

Almost every backbencher insists he must sort out his Downing Street operation, be more respectful of parliament, and listen more to his MPs. But few are confident he will. And as they look ahead, they see even more testing times for the PM. In the spring, council-tax bills will shoot up and National Insurance will rise just as higher energy bills hit householders, compounding a cost-of-living crisis.

Closer to home and the affairs of Downing Street, Johnson awaits the result of inquiries into all the alleged parties at No 10, a probe now being conducted by the senior civil servant Sue Gray (after the cabinet secretary Simon Case, who had been in charge but was revealed to have held a bash in his own office, requiring him to step aside). Other official investigations into the way the PM handled his Downing Street flat redecoration may be launched.

The general view among Johnson’s MPs is that now – with Omicron raging – is not the time to get rid of him. But most think that soon it may well be. “I think his flight path is set,” said a former Tory minister in a senior position in parliament. “The course is pretty clear unless he changes. We will arrive at a leadership contest in the second half of next year.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Helen Morgan
Person
Martin Vickers
Person
David Cameron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: Downing Street party photo is Boris Johnson’s two fingers to the electorate

If you wanted an image that screamed privileged, self-entitled, lotus-eating indulgence, you couldn’t commission something much better than the photograph leaked over the weekend of gentle post-work drinks on a pleasant summer’s evening in Downing Street.Here we glimpse our governing Brexit elite at play. It was forwarded to the media, according to the deputy prime minister (not pictured/invited) Dominic Raab, “with animus”. That seems undeniable – you can’t imagine the leaker was trying to be helpful. Fair enough, but it was composed (not necessarily by the leaker) with some thought and care. Taken from above, probably the first floor...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The Liberal Democrats are now poised to be as powerful as they were in 2010

Could history repeat itself? In 1962, the then moribund Liberal Party captured “true blue” Orpington in a by-election, on a massive 26 per cent swing. The prime minister, Harold Macmillan, had been a proven election winner, but by then he was seen as out of touch and beset by sleaze (the Profumo scandal). He decided to go before he was pushed.His hapless successor, Alec Douglas-Home, fared no better and lost 60 seats to Labour at the 1964 general election. Labour achieved a narrow win then, followed by a landslide at the second attempt in 1966. The Liberals added three seats to their...
ELECTIONS
Indy100

Darts fans troll prime minister with cheese and wine signs and chant ‘stand up if you hate Boris’

Boris Johnson has had his fair share of negative publicity lately, but not without due cause.After a string of lockdown-breaking party allegations followed by accusations of “ducking difficult decisions” over a Christmas lockdown, the prime minister has not necessarily been in everybody’s good books over the last few weeks.Darts fans certainly made their feelings known as they chanted “stand up if you hate Boris” during last night’s PDC World Championship in Alexandra Palace.Several spectators held signs mocking Johnson, including one that read: “All round to Boris’s after” and another that had the message: “This is a business meeting” written...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

In an act of brazen treachery, Rishi Sunak is sabotaging Boris Johnson’s policies

There’s probably never a good time for the chancellor of the exchequer to visit California, but doing so when whole business sectors are on the verge of collapse was a particularly bad look. Yesterday Rishi Sunak announced a bailout package worth around £1bn for businesses losing trade because of Omicron, but Labour has understandably accused the chancellor of being missing in action at the crucial moments. The charge sheet, however, is actually much more serious than that. The chancellor might have been invisible over recent weeks, but his fingerprints are all over the government’s current policy problems.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Torrid#Uk#Liberal Democrat#Hq#Tories#Conservatives#The Lib Dems#Farmers
The Independent

Johnson accused of ‘ducking difficult decisions’ over Christmas lockdown

Boris Johnson has been accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he drew back from imposing new Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said he had to “reserve the possibility” that further action would be needed at some point to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.However, he said there were still “uncertainties” around the severity of the new strain, as well as the rate of hospital admissions associated with it, and its impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines.Please exercise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fresh questions for Johnson over gatherings as new photo emerges

Boris Johnson is set to face fresh questions over gatherings held at Downing Street during lockdown restrictions after the emergence of a photo showing him, his wife, and staff in the garden of No 10 during the first national lockdown.The photo, obtained by the Guardian, showed Mr Johnson, his then-fiancee Carrie, and 17 other staff members in the garden on May 15, 2020, with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard on a table in front of the PM.No 10 has insisted work meetings often took place in the garden, and a leading human rights barrister said it is unlikely the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: No 10 struggles to defend garden ‘party’ as poll shows Britons think PM on way out

Dominic Raab’s latest gaffe – in which he said Boris Johnson’s wine-and-cheese gathering with staff in the No 10 garden during lockdown was “after” work had finished – has left No 10 struggling to explain the controversy.The deputy PM undermined Downing Street’s defence of it as a work event by telling interviewers it was staff relaxing after “a gruelling day”.Mr Johnson’s official spokesman later attempted to explain the situation, by arguing that the PM and his staff were “discussing work”, which happened to be “in the No 10 garden”. He also said drinking alcohol was fine because it was...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

The fatal weakness of the Conservatives is not seeing the kindness in most people

Whatever political dramas are erupting on a seemingly daily basis – with the flouncing off of the Brexit minister, Lord Frost, just the latest – most people are now exhausted. After repeated lurches from pessimism to optimism and back again, the pandemic will soon enter its third year. The fact that everything has suddenly been upturned at the time of year when we get up in the dark hardly helps. Neither does being led by people who disregard the same rules they want the rest of us to follow. I have been party to enough recent conversations involving rolling eyes and mentions of the clowns in power to know that this is now a big part of the public mood; the astonishing North Shropshire byelection saw it being expressed via the ballot box.
POLITICS
Axios

Boris Johnson has gone from life of the party to liability

Until recently, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity within his party and with the public made his position appear almost invulnerable. Now 6 in 10 Brits think he'll be out of a job by the end of next year. By the numbers: Johnson's approval ratings have plummeted to a record-low...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ed Davey: Tories in ‘real trouble’ after second by-election defeat

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has warned the Conservatives are in “real trouble” following their by-election defeat in North Shropshire.Sir Ed said there was a “real chance” of getting the Prime Minister out of office in the next election.And he told Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News: “We’ve proven that the Conservatives can be beaten anywhere, and I think we’ve confirmed the reality that if we’re going to get Johnson and the Tories out of office, it’s going to take the Liberal Democrats beating Conservative MPs in their blue wall seats.”The Liberal Democrats overturned a massive Conservative majority...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

‘Foreign criminals’ are just an excuse: the Tories are trying to take away rights from all of us

Boris Johnson’s government is trying to chip away at your rights, but it wants you to believe that this is only a problem for other people. The police bill threatens the right to protest, but it is presented as a measure to deal with “extremist” political activists. The judicial review bill threatens to curtail the right to judicial review – a process that allows individuals to seek redress from public institutions that may have harmed them – but it is framed as an effort to reclaim power from “unelected” judges. The elections bill, which seeks to introduce voter ID, could effectively disenfranchise 2 million people, but the government claims it will address “fraud”.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tories give Boris Johnson months to improve … or go

Rapidly rising prices and tax increases in the spring, followed by a drubbing for the Tories in May’s local elections, will mark the beginning of the end of Boris Johnson’s premiership, senior Conservative MPs now believe. After Johnson suffered a massive rebellion by his backbenchers over Covid rules...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

85K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy