Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal after knocking out Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul wasted no time in calling out two of the biggest names in the UFC moments after knocking out Tyron Woodley in sensational style in their rematch in Florida .

Paul connected with a stunning overhand right hook in the sixth round of the pair’s rematch as the YouTube star improved his professional record to 5-0.

Paul could only defeat Woodley thanks to a points decision in their first meeting in August and the former UFC champion was a late replacement for the injured Tommy Fury.

The 24-year-old Paul was set to face the undefeated Fury in a spectacular showdown but the Love Island star was forced to pull out of the fight earlier this month.

A further meeting between the pair looks likely, but Paul instead turned his attention to Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal - who were sat in the front row for the fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

“This is as real as it gets, just like my right hand. I told you, I was going to f*** [Woodley] up. AND I F***** HIM UP,” Paul screamed in the ring after the fight.

“This guy [Woodley] is a legend. Don’t take anything away from his UFC career, he’s a UFC champion and respect him for taking the fight on two weeks’ notice, because Tommy Fury is a b**** for pulling out of the fight. This is a real fighter.

“It was a tough fight. The blood was getting in my eyes from when he elbowed me. I got the job done and I knew it would happen like that. I was setting the punch up the whole fight. He didn’t see it coming. [He was] like a lumberjack - timber.

“It’s got to be the greatest moment of my life. Look at my year. Unprecedented. One of the most valuable boxers in this sport. Four fights, four massive Pay Per Views in 13 months. I’ve knocked out every person I’ve fought.

“And Masvidal and Nate Diaz - y’all are b***** for leaving this arena, because I know you don’t want that s***. So get out of your contract with daddy Dana and I will f*** you up too.

“Anyone, anytime, any place.”