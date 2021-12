People stopped laughing last night. They had been laughing, but they stopped at two minutes and twelve seconds into the sixth round of the second Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight. For that was when social media star turned pro boxer Paul slammed a thunderous right onto the noggin of former UFC star turned pro boxer Woodley. Unconscious on impact, Woodley literally fell flat on his face, his arms hanging at his sides. The moment was reminiscent of Thomas Hearn’s brutal one punch knockout of fellow great Robert Duran way back in 1984. Everyone knew what Hearns was capable of at the time, though. People knew Paul could hit, sure, but it’s doubtful anyone realized just how frighteningly effective his punches could be before this weekend.

