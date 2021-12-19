ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

BC-Results LA-9-Add

By Equibase
midfloridanewspapers.com
 3 days ago

9th_$13,200, alc, 2YO, 3f, clear. Off 9:48. Time 1:56.50. Fast. Also Ran_Chicks...

midfloridanewspapers.com

LA Results Sunday December 19th, 2021

10th-$150,600, , 3-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 95.700, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:96.580. Apollitical Hero1269109-hd8-nk5-nkE. Escobedo11.60. La Estrella Corona124512-nk4-hd6-nkJ. Cedillo44.80. In My Heart126187-nk6-hd7-hdR. Sanchez27.70. Tuckk1251068-no9-½8-¾C. Mendez4.40. O Donovan Rossa124446-hd7-no9-nkD. Herrera23.60. Karl Strauss12537101010A. Cervantes17.30. 6 (6)A Dash of Sign22.609.206.00. 7 (7)Everlong18.2010.60. 8 (8)J Best Boogie5.20. Pick...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Results Monday December 20th, 2021

1st-$22,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.250, 48.480, 1:14.270, 1:28.290, 00.000, 1:42.590. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Sour Mash121321-11-½2-21-hd1-3A. Castillo14.606.603.606.30. Nurturing118643-½3-11-½2-42-3M. Sanchez3.402.602.10. Confirmed Genius119135-34-1½4-13-23-½F. Pennington2.202.10. Rose E Holiday11856775-15-14-1½V. Carrasco4.30. Holiday Raid119276-26-26-24-½5-6¼A. Salgado33.60. Solemn Oath118412-12-½3-½6-36-3¼N. Juarez8.50.
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Valorant Champions Berlin Day 9 Results: Quarterfinals

Valorant Champions will be the final and the biggest event of Valorant in 2021. This event will feature teams all around the world who grinded the game the whole year and earned circuit points to ultimately qualify for the VCT Valorant Champions. VCT Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin. After Masters Stage...
VIDEO GAMES
midfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Results Tuesday December 21st, 2021

1st-$15,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.780, 47.790, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:01.520. Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by More Than Ready-The Magic Stone. Scratched: Honor and Respect. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Guapa Chica1226796-13-21-1¾M. Baca6.803.802.602.40. Julio Choice114183-½2-32-52-2¾V. Del-Cid4.603.403.50. Oklahoma Star123911-11-½1-hd3-4¼D. Magnon3.404.40...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Santa Anita Park Early Entries, Monday December 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Isola Mia , 122K. Desormeaux7-x-xMichael McCarthy. 7Sterling Crest , 122U. Rispoli2-4-2Richard Baltas. 8Let Freedom Rein , 122R. Gonzalez3-4-3Jeff Mullins. 9I Got a Gal , 122J. Hernandez5-2-5Peter Eurton. 10Jerusalema , 122F. Prat4-x-xRuben Alvarado. 11Uncorked , 122E. Roman2-x-xJonathan Wong. 2nd-$26,000, Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Tampa Bay 4, Vegas 3

Vegas120—3 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Fortier 1 (Sergachev), 6:05. 2, Vegas, Stone 5 (Theodore, Pacioretty), 9:26 (pp). Penalties_Perry, TB (Tripping), 8:04; Stephenson, LV (Delay of Game), 19:22. Second Period_3, Vegas, Stone 6 (Stephenson), 1:41. 4, Vegas, Roy 6 (Whitecloud, Theodore), 8:10. 5, Tampa Bay, Bellemare 3 (Perry, Maroon), 17:07....
NHL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Minnesota 17, Chicago 9

Min_Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:03. Min_FG G.Joseph 37, 13:28. Min_Smith-Marsette 7 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:51. Chi_Horsted 19 pass from Fields, :00. MinChi. First downs1324. Total Net Yards193370. Rushes-yards33-13228-115 Passing61255. Punt Returns3-163-5 Kickoff Returns2-512-61 Interceptions Ret.0-01-27 Comp-Att-Int12-24-126-39-0 Sacked-Yards Lost4-263-30 Punts7-42.1433-53.667. Fumbles-Lost1-04-3 Penalties-Yards7-549-91 Time of Possession30:4529:15. INDIVIDUAL...
NFL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Vegas hosts Tampa Bay after shootout victory

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -120, Lightning +100. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit Vegas after the Golden Knights beat New York 4-3 in a shootout. The Golden Knights are 10-6-0 at home. Vegas is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.9.
NHL
midfloridanewspapers.com

New Orleans 9, Tampa Bay 0

RUSHING_New Orleans, Hill 11-33, Kamara 11-18, Ingram 9-10. Tampa Bay, Jones 8-63, Fournette 9-34, Vaughn 3-19, Brady 1-2. PASSING_New Orleans, Hill 13-27-0-154. Tampa Bay, Brady 26-48-1-214. RECEIVING_New Orleans, Callaway 6-112, Smith 2-17, Kamara 2-13, Ingram 2-8, Trautman 1-4. Tampa Bay, Fournette 7-33, Godwin 6-49, Johnson 4-41, Gronkowski 2-29, Brate 2-22,...
NFL
midfloridanewspapers.com

Green Bay 31, Baltimore 30

Bal_Andrews 8 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 2:33. GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 12:50. Bal_Andrews 9 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 7:07. GB_Adams 3 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:09. Third Quarter. GB_Jones 9 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:40. Bal_FG Tucker 38, 3:20. Fourth Quarter. GB_Valdes-Scantling 11 pass from...
NFL

