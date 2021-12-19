ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

VDOT lifts lane closures for holidays and cautions drivers

By Amanda Lee
 3 days ago

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Christmas traffic is not expected to be as congested as it was during Thanksgiving.

VDOT’s Lynchburg District Communications Director Len Stevens says you still never know what the future holds. More drivers mean a higher chance of crashes.

“If you do come across an aggressive driving situation, our advice would be stick to the speed limit, go to a proper speed limit, maintain control of your vehicle, don’t allow a situation like that to escalate into a road rage type incident,” said Stevens.

For Christmas, VDOT plans to suspend lane closures statewide from noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 until noon on Monday, Dec. 27.

“We take up the cones, we get them out of the way wherever we can,” said Stevens. “That opens up more traffic lanes and makes it easier to get all those vehicles through.”

(Photo: Amanda Lee/WFXR News)

To avoid a crash this holiday season, he reminds people to put a three-second delay between you and the vehicle in front of you.

In situations with low visibility or wet roadways, Stevens recommends extending that three-second delay to four or five seconds.

According to AAA, the best time to travel on Thursday is after 7 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 24, aim for traveling before 1 p.m.

For Sunday, Dec. 26, experts recommend driving before noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

