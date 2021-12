DENVER – The University of Denver men's basketball team continued to show its fight on Wednesday, erasing an 18-point first-half deficit on the way to knocking off St. Thomas 75-74 in Hamilton Gymnasium. The Pioneers capped off the win in style, getting a buzzer-beating tip from Touko Tainamo to pick up their first league win of the year.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO