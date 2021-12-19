ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

My Hero Academia Anime's 6th Season Premieres in Fall 2022

By Interview:, Rifujin na Magonote
Anime News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShueisha's Jump Festa '22 event revealed on Sunday that the sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime will premiere in fall 2022. The event also revealed a new trailer. The new season will adapt the "Paranormal Liberation War" arc of Kōhei...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

Butt Detective Franchise Gets 1st Anime Feature Film in March

New film sees title lead fighting against criminal mastermind Professor Shiriarty. Toei announced on Thursday that the Butt Detective (Oshiri Tantei) anime will have its first feature-length film titled Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty that will open in Japan on March 18. The film will see the franchise's titular character against criminal mastermind Professor Shirarty (a play on Sherlock Holmes' arch-nemesis Professor Moriarty).
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle Manga Gets TV Anime

Shueisha's Jump Festa '22 event revealed on Saturday that Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. Shueisha has also opened a website and a Twitter account for the show. The bottom of the official website lists Aniplex. Japan may be brimming with mysterious monsters called ayakashi,...
COMICS
Anime News Network

'The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye' Sci-Fi Drama Novel Gets Anime Film in 2022

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the original light novel and the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:. Tono Kaoru heard a rumor: The laws of space and time mean nothing to the Urashima Tunnel. If you find it, walk through and you'll find your heart's desire on the other side...in exchange for years of your own life. On the night Kaoru just so happens to find himself standing in front of a tunnel that looks suspiciously like the one the rumor describes, he finds himself thinking of Karen, the sister he lost in an accident five years ago. To Kaoru's surprise, he's been followed by the new transfer student Anzu Hanaki, who promises to help him experiment with the mysterious tunnel--but what does she want from Kaoru in exchange? And what will he have left to give, after the tunnel's done with him?
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Perfects Froppy's Costume

My Hero Academia fans are a talented bunch, and the community has grown immensely since Kohei Horikoshi brought the story to life. From writers to artists, you can find all sorts of fans honoring their favorite heroes and villains online. Of course, this means the cosplay community is also thriving, and My Hero Academia has some of the most cosplayed characters to date. So when one fan felt it was time to give Froppy a shot, they knew they had to go hard for the fan-favorite heroine.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Film#My Hero Academia#World Heroes#Shueisha S Jump Festa#Funimation
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Fans Are Still Reeling From Hagakure's Face Reveal

My Hero Academia dropped a bombshell on fans this month when a certain traitor was revealed, and now, it seems the series is ready to put fans through their paces once more. Another big revelation just took over the manga, but this time around, fans were left stunned rather than saddened. After all, creator Kohei Horikoshi just made good on a promise from long ago! Hagakure's face has been revealed, and honestly? We cannot blame fans for freaking out about the whole thing.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Live-Action Himawari - Kenichi Legend Series Gets Sequel Next Spring

Yuna Taira, Katsunori Takahashi, Yūki Inoue return for sequel. TV Miyazaki announced on Monday that it is producing a sequel series to Himawari - Miyazaki Legend, the live-action television series of Akiko Higashimura's Himawari - Kenichi Legend comedy manga. Miyazaki TV will premiere the sequel series next spring with 10 15-minute episodes. Yuna Taira, Katsunori Takahashi, and Yūki Inoue will return as Akiko Hayashi, Kenichi Hayashi, and Kenichi Koorogi, respectively.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Sets Up Shoto's New Training Regime

Shoto Todoroki has had to deal with a lot thanks in part to the abusive training of his father, Endeavor, and more recently, had quite a bit more responsibility placed on his shoulders as he is the only one who stands a chance of bringing down the villainous Dabi from his clan. With the students of Class 1-A recently gaining a slight reprieve in their battle against All For One and Shigaraki, Shoto is taking the opportunity to begin training in a completely new way that will seemingly give him an advantage of the blue flame wielder of the League of Villains.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals the Villains' Major Advantages for Final Battle

My Hero Academia has given the villains some major advantages ahead of the final battle to come with the newest chapter of the series! As Kohei Horikoshi continues working his way through the Final Act of the original manga series, fans are seeing both the heroes and villains steeling themselves for an even grander conflict to come than see during the Paranormal Liberation Front War. As both sides figure out their next steps, it's all too clear that the odds in the coming fight are heavily stacked in favor of the villains as they have too many factors keeping them protected.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals Shocking Fact About Aoyama's Quirk

My Hero Academia has shocked fans with a surprising revelation about Yuga Aoyama's quirk with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's manga series is speeding toward its end game, but the latest few chapters have provided the heroes a brief reprieve as Tomura Shigaraki and All For One need to recover from the fight against All For One. At the same time, this reprieve has been far from as restful as many fans would hope as some of the series' biggest questions have been answered such as the mysterious identity of the U.A. Academy traitor.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Teases Bakugo's Next Trademark Move

My Hero Academia has dropped some major details teasing Katsuki Bakugo's new ultimate move! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is now gearing up for an even bigger war between the heroes and villains, but All For One and Tomura Shigaraki needed to recover after the fight against Star and Stripe. This has bought the heroes some much-needed time to figure out their next plan of attack, and while Izuku Midoriya had been out fighting villains all on his own, the other Class 1-A students have been growing in their own ways as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

How My Hero Academia Fooled Everyone with Its Latest Bait-and-Switch

As My Hero Academia enters its final phase, the story has a lot to answer before Izuku takes on the mantle of world's greatest hero. For one, he and all of Class 1-A needed to root out the traitor at their school, but Izuku never expected the spy to be one of his friends. The manga carefully wove its narrative to surprise everyone with its traitor reveal, and that included faking fans out with a cliffhanger. And honestly, My Hero Academia had most everyone fooled with the bait-and-switch.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cannot Unsee an Older Arc After Its Big Traitor Reveal

When it comes to plot twists, My Hero Academia excels in shocking fans. From All For One's return to the true nature of One For All, this superhero series has dropped some doozies on fans in the past. Now, a new bombshell is rocking the fandom thanks to a certain traitor's identity being revealed, and fans are revisiting a long-past arc in light of the confession.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy