Accidents

Sixth child dies from Australian jumping castle tragedy

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 3 days ago

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – An 11-year-old boy died on Sunday from a jumping castle accident four days ago in Australia’s island state Tasmania, taking the death toll from the tragedy to six children, police said. The children fell 10 metres (33 feet) to the ground after an inflated...

Vice

Five Children Die After Wind Blows Jumping Castle Into the Air

Five children were killed in a tragic accident on Thursday after wind picked up a jumping castle and threw it into the air at a school’s end-of-year activity day in Australia. Several children from grades 5 and 6 fell from a height of about 10 metres, according to witnesses,...
ACCIDENTS
Shore News Network

5 Children Die From Bouncy Castle

Five children died after falling from a bouncy castle in Australia on Thursday when it was lifted into the air by a gust of wind, the Associated Press reported. The incident occurred at a celebration hosted by a school in Tasmania to mark the end of the year, the AP reported. Five other children are being treated at the hospital after the fall, with four in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
whmi.com

Sixth child dies after bouncy castle accident

(SYDNEY) -- A sixth child has died from his injuries following Thursday's bouncy castle tragedy at an Australian school. Chace Harrison, 11, died at Royal Hobart Hospital on Sunday afternoon, Tasmania Police said. “Our thoughts continue to be with his family, and the families and loved ones of all the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Australia's New South Wales tops 3,000 daily COVID cases

New COVID-19 cases in Australia s most populous state surged past 3,000 on Tuesday for the first time, adding pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to speed the rollout of booster shots.New South Wales state reported a record 3,057 new coronavirus cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours. There were 284 people in hospitals, up from 261 a day earlier, and 39 in intensive care units, up from 33.Morrison has called an "informal” meeting on Wednesday of the national cabinet, a forum of state premiers and territory chief ministers, as new infections rise in New South Wales...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Sydney shrugs off COVID-19 spike, resists calls to restore tough curbs

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian authorities urged a “move away from fear” of the coronavirus on Monday, resisting calls to make masks mandatory indoors and limit the numbers of patrons at Sydney venues, even as new COVID-19 infections lingered near records. Despite the threat from the more transmissible...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wincountry.com

Death toll from Madagascar boat accident rises to 64

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) -At least 64 people have died in a boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar and searches were underway for 24 missing passengers, the maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty survivors were found, the Maritime and River Port Agency said. The vessel, a cargo ship that was...
ACCIDENTS
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘I’ll never get over it’, says mother of four twin boys killed in Sutton fire

The mother of four twin boys killed in a house fire after being left home alone has said she will “never get over” their deaths.The four boys, Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, were pulled from their burning home in Sutton before being taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead last week.A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. The 27-year-old was released on police bail until mid-January.The London Fire Brigade, which is still investigating the cause of the fire, confirmed the boys were found alone in the property when crews...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Mother and son guilty over machete attack on boy

A mother and son have been found guilty of killing a 17-year-old boy in a machete attack.Nichola Leighton became “furious” after Levi Ernest-Morrison and his friends kept knocking on her door looking for her son Tyreese Ulysses.When 19-year-old Ulysses learned they were “bothering” his mother, he rallied friends, all armed with knives, jurors were told.They jumped out of Leighton’s “distinctive” red Suzuki 4×4 jeep and some of the group chased Levi and one of his friends.Levi was caught and fatally stabbed on the evening of April 10.Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones QC had said the attack in Sydenham south London...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Philippines typhoon death toll hits 375

The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year surged to 375 on Monday, as desperate survivors pleaded for urgent supplies of drinking water and food. The Philippine Red Cross reported "complete carnage" in coastal areas after Super Typhoon Rai left homes, hospitals and schools "ripped to shreds". The storm tore off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses to pieces, wiped out crops and flooded villages -- sparking comparisons to the damage caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013. "Our situation is so desperate," said Ferry Asuncion, a street vendor in the hard-hit seaside city of Surigao, which was devastated by the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

More than 200 dead after typhoon slams Philippines

The death toll rose to more than 200 following the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year, with 52 people still missing and several central towns and provinces grappling with downed communications and power outages and pleading for food and water, officials said Monday.At its strongest, the typhoon packed sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph (168 mph) before it blew out Friday into the South China Sea.At least 208 people were killed, 52 remained missing and 239 were injured, according to the national police. The toll was expected...
ENVIRONMENT
wincountry.com

Truck rams U.S. Army vehicles in German motorway accident

BERLIN (Reuters) – A truck crashed into several U.S. army vehicles, including two fuel tankers, that had pulled over to the side of a highway in southern Germany on Monday, setting off a blazing inferno and injuring several people, police and the U.S. military said. The driver of the...
ACCIDENTS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
AFP

More than 50,000 forced from homes in Malaysian floods

More than 50,000 people have been forced from their homes in Malaysia and at least seven are dead after the country faced some of its worst floods for years, officials said Monday. A weekend of torrential rain caused rivers to overflow, flooding towns and villages and cutting off major roads, with many motorists left trapped in their vehicles for hours. The number of evacuees across the country rose to about 51,000 on Monday, according to official data, with the worst-hit area being the eastern state of Pahang, where some 32,000 were forced from their homes. The country's wealthiest and most populous state Selangor, surrounding the capital Kuala Lumpur, has been badly affected -- which is unusual as it typically avoids the worst of the monsoon floods.
ENVIRONMENT
wincountry.com

Malaysia warns of more floods as PM acknowledges lapses in rescue efforts

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Tuesday warned of more storms and heavy rainfall in the coming days as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob admitted to weaknesses in the government’s response to flooding that has led to more than a dozen deaths and the displacement of over 60,000 people.
ENVIRONMENT

