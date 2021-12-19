Here comes Omicron

I saw a report out of Ohio this morning that the Cleveland Clinic is "nearing hospital bed capacity" because of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients. There are countless stories like these from hospitals across the country. It's against this backdrop that Bloomberg News published a report out of Kentucky this week that...
Experts are bracing for a surge in COVID-19 cases—a “viral blizzard”—as the Omicron variant batters through the population and evades vaccines, which have likely been rendered less effective. “We are looking over our shoulder at an oncoming Omicron surge,” U.S. top doctor Anthony Fauci said. Around...
Comments / 0