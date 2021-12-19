From the Field: Interweaving ecosystems in Indonesia

Lowlands in Indonesia – covering approximately 36 million hectares of peatlands, mangroves, and freshwater swamp forests – have powered significant economic growth and livelihood improvements, particularly in Kalimantan, Papua and Sumatra. However, while the conversion of lowlands for the expansion of agriculture for crop production in recent decades has been a major source of growth through the generation of export revenues and employment, this has been associated with high environmental and health costs due to deforestation, and increased risk of flooding, subsidence, and fire.
