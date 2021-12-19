Community carollers help bring festive cheer to their town

Families can create new traditions and spread holiday cheer from afar. Agora, Inc., a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, has partnered with Smule, a popular social singing app that lets users enjoy millions of karaoke songs, to enable users to sing carols in real-time this season and spread holiday cheer with the improved Sing Live feature. With Smule’s Sing Live feature, powered by Agora, carolers can join their friends and family in holiday duets, regardless of their location anywhere in the world, connecting without any lags or delays. All Smule users can join audio-only Sing Live sessions for free and Smule VIP subscribers can host video Sing Live sessions with family and friends in Smule Groups.

