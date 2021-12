A family going on three generations of crafting pickles. The Horman family has been distributing their Horman’s Best pickles for three generations throughout Long Island and New York City. Now they have recently opened up their second store location in Glen Cove, named Pickle Island. It began when Nick Horman Jr’s grandfather, Joe Horman, “was in one career and that didn’t work out. So he decided to buy a pickle route, and that’s how it started back then,” stated Horman Jr.

