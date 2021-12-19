ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Police investigating robbery at Macy's in San Jose

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2AUQ_0dQrkgKr00 Police are investigating after a group of people attempted a theft at a Macy's store at the Oakridge Mall in San Jose Saturday evening.

Police say at approximately 6 p.m., a group of six to eight men entered the store.

When loss prevention employees attempted to stop them, the suspects physically assaulted a female Macy's employee causing minor to moderate injuries, police said.

The group fled as officers were coming into the area.

A male juvenile and an adult woman were detained for interfering with an attempted arrest of the robbery suspects, according to police. They say there is no known relation between the detainees and the theft suspects.

Comments / 7

Jesus Zertuche
2d ago

have you ever considered that 90% homeless want to stay in tents because they cannot handle rules in shelter because most of them abuse drugs do they stay in tents and do what they please it may look sad and hopeless but to them it's freedom

Reply(3)
6
Ruben Perez
2d ago

video posted shows girl jumping in helping the criminal and gets away. the worst part is all the people are yelling police brutally. What's this world coming to.

Reply
2
 

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

