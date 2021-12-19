Police investigating robbery at Macy's in San Jose

Police are investigating after a group of people attempted a theft at a Macy's store at the Oakridge Mall in San Jose Saturday evening.

Police say at approximately 6 p.m., a group of six to eight men entered the store.

When loss prevention employees attempted to stop them, the suspects physically assaulted a female Macy's employee causing minor to moderate injuries, police said.

The group fled as officers were coming into the area.

A male juvenile and an adult woman were detained for interfering with an attempted arrest of the robbery suspects, according to police. They say there is no known relation between the detainees and the theft suspects.