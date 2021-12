CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman said her dog ran away and was adopted by a new owner, despite having his name and her phone number on his collar. Zeus, a golden retriever, ended up at a dog pound and was transferred to Fetching Tails Foundation before he was placed in a new home, Karly Moran-West said Tuesday, a day after filing a lawsuit against Chicago Animal Care and Control.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO