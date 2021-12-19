ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes’ hodgepodge lineup scores early, often in win over Kings

By Cory Lavalette
nsjonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — When the Carolina Hurricanes made a circle at center ice to do their postgame Storm Surge following Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Kings, there were a lot of new faces raising their sticks to the crowd. “I think we’ve watched it on YouTube and TV...

nsjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Jack Drury
Person
Brett Pesce
Person
Blake Lizotte
Person
Josh Leivo
Person
Brady Skjei
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Tony Deangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raleigh#Kings
Lancaster Online

NHL admits it made wrong call in disallowing Sabres' goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NHL announced it made the wrong call in disallowing what would have been the Buffalo Sabres’ tying goal in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. In a statement released by the league on Saturday, senior executive VP...
BUFFALO, NY
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Youtube
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season

This is the sixth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we identify one holiday gift each team could use for the rest of the season or in the future. 1. Carolina...
NHL
Reuters

Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases. The league said a new date for the...
NHL
markerzone.com

PAVELSKI BECOMES EXTREMELY EMOTIONAL WHEN ASKED ABOUT TANNER KERO HIT

After Tanner Kero was laid out by Chicago Blackhawks Brett Connolly, lots of emotions were felt by Stars players, especially Joe Pavelski. The 37-year-old knows all too well how it feels to be injured and knocked unconscious by a cheap hit. On April 23, 2019 in Game 7 of the San Jose Sharks versus the Vegas Golden Knights, Pavelski faced a very similar situation. He took a cross-check from Cody Eakin before being hit again by Paul Stastny which resulted in him landing head first on the ice. Pavelski laid still on the ice bleeding from the injury he sustained and teammates started surrounding their then captain.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Sabres to finish road stretch

BLUE JACKETS (14-13-1) at SABRES (10-15-5) Monday, 7 p.m. ET, KeyBank Center, Buffalo. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship) The Blue Jackets didn't earn a win Thursday in Edmonton, but veteran forward and alternate captain Gus Nyquist said...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy