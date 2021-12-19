ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley with single punch [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Saturday night, The much anticipated matchup between Jake Paul...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Jake Paul
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul callout: ‘You can’t afford me’

Jake Paul has done a masterful job of building up a boxing career by beating carefully selected celebrities and washed up mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. He’s now undefeated (5-0) doing it, with his fight last night (Sat., Dec. 18, 2021) with a crushing knockout of former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Said And Done#Victorious
New York Post

Tyron Woodley’s mom goes ballistic over Jake Paul fight question

@coverageworld TYRONWOODLEY ‘s MOM EXPLODES AFTER BEING ASKED “WHAT WENT WRONG FOR TYRONWOODLEY TONIGHT” JAKEPAUL 12.18.21 COVERAGEWORLD ♬ original sound – COVERAGEWORLD. Tyron Woodley’s mom was filled with emotions after her son’s knockout loss to Jake Paul on Saturday night. During the fight,...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul says his relationship with Tyron Woodley doesn’t end with recent rematch: “I think it would be funny to do a Buddy-Cop movie together”

Jake Paul has no intentions of ending his relationship with Tyron Woodley following their recent rematch in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) and Woodley (0-2) squared off for a second time on Saturday night, this after their first encounter had ended in a controversial split-decision. The rematch left no controversy as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tony Bellew says ‘warning signs’ show Canelo Alvarez would knock out Artur Beterbiev

Tony Bellew has backed Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to knock out Artur Beterbiev if the boxing champions go head-to-head.Canelo became the sport’s first undisputed super middleweight title holder in November, stopping Caleb Plant to claim the IBF belt that had eluded him.The Mexican, who has held numerous titles across various weight classes, is set to make his cruiserweight debut against Ilunga Makabu next year. Some fans wish to see Canelo return to light heavyweight in the future, however, with undefeated Russian Beterbiev a potential opponent.While some anticipate the possible bout with intrigue, former cruiserweight champion Bellew has said Beterbiev has...
COMBAT SPORTS
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy