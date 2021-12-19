ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Hong Kong legislative polls close amid lower voter turnout

By ZEN SOO - Associated Press
The News-Gazette
 6 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — About a third of voters in Hong Kong cast their ballots Sunday in the first election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China can run. The semi-autonomous...

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Hong Kong sees record low voter turnout in first 'China patriots only' election

Hong Kong's first "patriots only" legislative election witnessed a record low turnout on Sunday, reflecting a steep decline in civic and political engagement following Beijing's overhaul of the city's electoral processes. According to a government news release, provisional turnout was 30.2% by close of polls -- far lower than the...
ELECTIONS
MarketWatch

Hong Kong’s voter turnout plunges under new election laws

HONG KONG — Voter turnout in Hong Kong sank to 30 percent Sunday in the first legislative election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China could run. The semi-autonomous territory was rocked...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
WNMT AM 650

Hong Kong ‘patriots’-only election draws record low turnout

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The turnout for an overhauled “patriots”-only legislative election in Hong Kong on Sunday hit a record low, as government efforts and last-ditch campaigning failed to boost voter numbers amid a crackdown on the city’s freedoms by China. The turnout of 30.2%, was...
ELECTIONS
jack1065.com

Exclusive-Hong Kong officials push turnout in first “patriots” election

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong officials are working to boost turnout in Sunday’s legislative election, according to diplomats and people familiar with the effort. As part of those actions, two Chinese state-owned banks have appealed to workers to vote, said two people familiar with the matter and an email seen by Reuters.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Turnout the only unknown as Hong Kong holds first 'patriots only' polls

Hong Kong's political elite will pick new city lawmakers on Sunday under Beijing's "patriots only" rules that drastically reduce the number of directly elected seats and control who can run for office. It is the first legislature election overseen by a new political blueprint that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in response to massive and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago. Some 4.5 million residents in the city of 7.5 million can vote but their ballots will only decide 20 seats in a 90-person legislature -- down from half under the old system. The majority of seats, 40, will be picked by a select committee of 1,500 staunch Beijing loyalists who make up 0.02 percent of the city's population.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Hong Kong Government#Government Of Hong Kong#Hong Kong Residents#Ap
The Independent

‘An effort to hijack elections in this country’: Republicans are passing laws that could nullify Democrats’ election wins

Nearly a year after a pro-Trump mob tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of presidential power, a new report warns that Republican efforts to use election law to prevent any Democrat from winning the presidency are well underway. According to an updated report issued Thursday by three pro-democracy and good government watchdog groups — States United Democracy Centre, Protect Democracy, and Law Forward — state legislators in 41 states have introduced bills to allow partisan hijacking and overturning of elections regardless of the will of voters, with 32 such bills having been enacted into law by the governments of 17...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
BBC

Trump Scottish golf resorts claimed over £3m in furlough

Donald Trump's golf courses and leisure businesses in Scotland claimed over £3m in UK government furlough money, newly-published accounts show. Covid restrictions caused substantial losses at Trump resorts in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire with both companies reducing staff. Trump Turnberry saw turnover more than halved and it recorded a loss...
POTUS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
chronicle99.com

More Stimulus Checks For Millions of American Families and Individuals

With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy