Sharon Randall: A most wanted and needed gift

‘Tis the season of sharing and caring. Of course – Christmas is all about spending time with our loved ones, enjoying good food together, making memories and showing them how much we care; especially after last year. But it’s also the season to indulge; to treat ourselves. As someone who’s love language is gifting, self-gifting is my highest form of self-care. It’s the perfect way to brighten up the cold, dark, damp winter and, in all honesty, we all deserve a treat or two after everything 2021 has thrown at us!

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO