ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Seasonal temperatures this week

By Robert Poynter
Post-Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday highs will be in the low 30s for highs with partly cloudy skies. Going...

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Temperatures to drop into the 40s this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The past two days Central Floridians saw soggy weather and record rainfall in Daytona Beach and Sanford. Many parts of Central Florida saw 1.5-3.5 inches of rain in the past 48 hours. The cold front that brought in the rain will continue to move out of...
FLORIDA STATE
Post-Bulletin

Tracking a few changes toward Christmas Day

Highs will top off close to freezing this afternoon. We get warmer tomorrow and Friday with temperatures reaching the upper 30s Thursday and even lower 40s for Friday. Friday looks to features a slight chance of sprinkles and a few snowflakes in the mix. Winds get a little gusty Friday night with highs in the upper 20s Christmas Day.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLTX.com

Sunshine, seasonable temperatures Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a chilly and wet Tuesday as a coastal low skirted along the coast of the Southeast. High temperatures struggled into the lower to middle 40s, but the sun will return to the area Wednesday. Rain will be possible during the overnight hours into very...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy