Top Asian News 5:35 p.m. GMT

UN rapporteur: Do more to resolve Rohingya crisis

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A special rapporteur of the United Nations said Sunday that the international community should build a better partnership with Bangladesh and cut off Myanmar military in dealing with the Rohingya refugee crisis by putting pressure on Myanmar from where they have fled. Tom Andrews, U.N.’s Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, said in Dhaka that he would encourage the international community going back in Geneva to follow stronger and coordinated efforts. “Bangladesh cannot and should not bear this responsibility alone,” he told a news conference. “The cause of this crisis, and the ultimate resolution of this crisis is not here in Bangladesh, but in Myanmar.” Bangladeshi officials say the crowded nation of more than 160 million people is overburdened because of the Rohingya crisis.

Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 140; mayors plead for food

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The death toll in the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year has reached at least 146, and the governor of an island province especially hard-hit by Typhoon Rai said there may be even greater devastation that has yet to be reported. Gov. Arthur Yap of Bohol province in the central Philippines said 72 people died there, 10 others were missing and 13 injured, and suggested the fatalities may still considerably increase because only 33 of 48 mayors were able to report back to him due to downed communications. Officials were trying to confirm a sizable number of deaths caused by landslides and extensive flooding elsewhere.

Hong Kong votes for legislature with only loyalists approved

HONG KONG (AP) — Voters in Hong Kong cast their ballots Sunday in the first election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China can run. The semi-autonomous territory was rocked by pro-democracy protests in 2014 and 2019 that were crushed by the security forces, followed by the imposition of a sweeping national security law that silenced most of the city’s opposition activists and led others to flee abroad. Low turnout was widely expected, and 11 hours after voting began, just 1,184,829 registered voters, or 26.49%, had cast their ballots.

Islamic world pitches ways to aid desperately poor Afghans

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Islamic countries scrambled on Sunday to find ways to help Afghanistan avert an imminent economic collapse they say would have a “horrendous” global impact. The hastily called meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad ended with a promise to set up a fund to provide humanitarian aid through the Islamic Development Bank, which would provide a cover for countries to donate without dealing directly with the country’s Taliban rulers. In a press conference at the end of the summit, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also described what he called good news from the United States, whose special representative on Afghanistan, Tom West, attended the summit.

Osaka arson suspect identified, buildings to be checked

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police on Sunday identified a 61-year-old man as a prime suspect behind a fire that engulfed a mental health clinic in an eight-story building where he was a patient, killing 24 people who were trapped inside. The government also announced plans to inspect tens of thousands of similar buildings nationwide. Authorities believe the massive death toll at the downtown Osaka building on Friday was largely because the fire made its only emergency stairway unusable. Osaka police, which are investigating the case as arson and murder, identified the man as Morio Tanimoto. He is being treated in serious condition after he was rescued from the fire, police said.

Indian man beaten to death inside historic Sikh temple

NEW DELHI (AP) — A man was beaten to death in the northern Indian city of Amritsar after he allegedly attempted to commit a sacrilegious act inside the historic Golden Temple, one of Sikhs’ most revered shrines. The incident occurred during the daily evening prayer on Saturday, media reported, after the man jumped over a railing inside the inner sanctum and attempted to grab a sword that was kept near the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book. TV footage showed people inside the temple rushing to stop him. Police told New Delhi Television that the man was killed after the incident and that they were checking CCTV footage to glean more information.

Hong Kong election defines dramatic changes by Beijing

HONG KONG (AP) — Elections for Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Sunday mark the culmination of Beijing’s campaign to rein in the body that had once kept it from imposing its unrestrained will over the semi-autonomous territory. Since the city was handed over from British to Chinese rule in 1997, with a promise by Beijing to keep Western-style freedoms for 50 years, demands for expanded democracy inspired protest movements in 2014 and 2019. But they were largely ignored and subsequently crushed by security forces. Here’s a look at the events that resulted in the dramatic changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system: THE 2014 “UMBRELLA MOVEMENT″ Also known as “Occupy Central” for the business district where pro-democracy protesters gathered, the movement got its name from the umbrellas activists used to shield themselves from police pepper spray.

Death toll in southern Pakistan sewer gas blast jumps to 17

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — The death toll from a sewer gas blast in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi jumped to 17 as some critically injured people died overnight and Sunday, police said. Initially, 12 people were reported dead and 11 others injured in Saturday’s gas explosion in a sewage system in the commercial hub of Pakistan Saturday. Senior police officer Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said the loss of lives and property could be blamed on human errors of construction over the sewer. He said the number of injured also increased to 16. The blast destroyed the HBL bank building constructed over the sewer.

Indian gay couple wed despite uncertainty over gay marriage

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — In a first for the southern Indian state of Telangana, two men celebrated their same-sex union with a wedding ceremony on Saturday. Abhay Dange and Supriya Chakraborty wore white tuxes, exchanged rings on a lavish marquee in what they called a “promising ceremony” and called each other “soul mates”, reported local media. While India struck down a colonial-era law that criminalized gay sex in 2018, there is no law allowing same-sex marriage. This meant the couple were not able to legally register their marriage, but they told local media they wanted to find a way to celebrate and officially mark their relationship despite this.

Light aircraft crash in Australia kills 2 children, 2 adults

SYDNEY (AP) — Four people including two children died on Sunday after a light aircraft crashed into the sea near the coast of Australia’s Queensland state. Police said the aircraft, a four-seater Rockwell, crashed off the end of a runway at Redcliffe, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of the main city of Brisbane. Divers recovered the bodies of two adults, including the 69-year-old male pilot, and two children from the upturned wreckage close to the shoreline, police Inspector Craig White told reporters. White said the children’s ages were not immediately available but they were younger than teenagers. Australian Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said his organization is investigating.