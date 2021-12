Police have appealed for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday when a van collided with a bus stop in Greenwich The boy was pronounced dead at 4.35pm after being taken for treatment at a south London hospital following the collision. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.The London Ambulance Service London’s Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade attended the scene at the junction of Eltham Road with Kidbrooke Park Road.Two other pedestrians, a 40-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy, suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not...

