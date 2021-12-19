ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Former Tulsan has written more than 20 Hallmark movies, including three holiday premieres this month

By James D. Watts Jr.
Tulsa World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Tracy Andreen was asked if she thought she could write a Christmas movie for Hallmark, she had never seen a single one of the dozens of holiday movies that fill the Hallmark Channel’s schedule for months on end. So, naturally, Andreen said, “Of course I can.”....

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

Why you might love Hallmark holiday movies even if they’re cheesy

In October, Jenna Golden embarked on the same ritual she’s been using to mark the holiday season for the last three years: watching all the Hallmark holiday movies in order and writing pithy reviews, which she tweets. This winter, the channel best known for its gift-wrapped romances rolled out...
MOVIES
Distractify

The Handsome Men of Hallmark Movies Welcome You to the Holidays!

If Hallmark Holiday Movies had a king, it would be Cameron Mathison. First, the bad news, he is married and has two children. Cameron, and his teeth, began his career as a model before spending 13 years on All My Children. His relationship with Hallmark is as deep as his dimples, with multiple movies on his resume. Where he really shines is in their holiday movies. Our favorite is Holidaze with Jennie Garth (Beverly Hills 90210) — yes, a bed and breakfast is involved.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
The Portland Mercury

What If a Hallmark Christmas Movie Was Set in Portland?

ON SALE NOW - 32+ Live Shows from Legends to Rising Stars. You know what I’m talking about: Those slap-dash, exposition-heavy, the-cornier-the-better, vaguely-Christian-supremacist, made-for-TV romantic comedies, all set in a world where everyone is fucking nuts about Christmas. In this world, the hottest thing an unmarried couple can do is kiss without tongue, actors from That One TV Show You Used to Watch Reruns Of When Nothing Else Was On are treated as the most compelling performers of our generation, and entire towns can survive on the economy of a two-week-a-year holiday fair.
PORTLAND, OR
mix929.com

Rob Thomas explains why it’s “very, very fitting” that his holiday song’s featured in a new Hallmark Christmas movie

When Rob Thomas was making his new album Something About Christmas Time this past summer, he had a loop of Hallmark Christmas movies running in the studio to get into the holiday spirit. Now, one of the songs on the album, “A New York Christmas ’21,” is featured in A Royal Queens Christmas, a new Hallmark movie that’s premiering this Saturday.
MUSIC
1240 KLYQ

Even Hallmark Has A Montana Christmas Movie for the Holidays

When it comes to Christmas movies, the Hallmark Channel has got them coming out of their ears. Since the end of October, Hallmark has been playing Christmas movies non-stop during their Countdown to Christmas extravaganza. That means 30 brand new Christmas movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday leading up to December 19th. That is over 30 brand new Hallmark Christmas movies for the season.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Friedlander
Person
Steven Spielberg
waxahachietx.com

Ansell: Hallmark movies and reflections on reality, Christmas

We have overdosed on Hallmark Christmas movies at our house. Our friend Sue Brown shared the other day in a social media post that, “Basically, Hallmark has made 437 Christmas movies using 17 actors, five locations and three different plots.” That’s truth. No wonder we’re screwed up...
RELIGION
MLive.com

How to Watch “The Holiday Fix Up” Lifetime movie premiere

Lifetime’s new festive film premieres tonight at 8/7c. Watch The Holiday Fix Up for free with a Philo subscription. The Holiday Fix Up follows Sam (Jana Kramer) back to her hometown for a renovation of the Bell Harbor Inn. A designer for a popular home renovation show, Sam is the perfect woman for the job, and looks forward to helping—that is, until she gets paired with contractor Coop (Ryan McPartlin)—the culprit of her greatest heartbreak. Of course, for him, she’s the one he’ll always regret losing. As the pair works together to complete renovations before the annual Christmas Eve Harborfest, an old flame reignites—just in time for the holidays. Stream this new Christmas love story tonight at 8pm on Lifetime.
TV & VIDEOS
Wide Open Country

Hallmark Star Paul Campbell Also Writes Hallmark Christmas Movies

Paul Campbell might best be described as one of the quirkiest men on the Hallmark Channel. He definitely offers something different than some of his peers on the network like Andrew Walker or Victor Webster but in the best way possible. He's incredibly witty, sharp and charming, which makes for a seriously entertaining lead in a Hallmark Christmas movie. As much as we love him in front of the camera, he's also jumped even further into the world of Hallmark and has written a couple of festive holiday films.
MOVIES
azbigmedia.com

Movie ‘Funny Thing About Love’ has world premiere in Mesa

It’s not often when a movie gets its world premiere in Arizona. Last week, “Funny Thing About Love” enjoyed a well-attended debut at Harkins Superstition Springs in Mesa when the cast, crew, director and producers pulled into the theater’s parking lot in a couple of massive stretch limos. Outside the theater, hundreds of excited fans lined up to watch the red carpet arrivals and attend the screening of the family friendly holiday rom-com.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Holiday Season#The Hallmark Channel
Williamson Source

New Hallmark Holiday Movies to Watch

If you’ve been to the parades, tree lightings and you need a night in, Hallmark has all of the feel good movies of the season and you can even see local Kimberly Williams Paisley this season. Here’s a list of new movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and...
MOVIES
Mic

Is a Hallmark Cinematic Universe the key to diversifying the channel's holiday movies?

Hallmark has long dominated the cheesy Christmas movie niche, producing dozens upon dozens of pleasant — if often forgettable — made-for-TV romances every year. But that oversaturation is starting to dilute their appeal, especially considering they’re no longer the only game in town. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu have been building their own romance movie catalogs to compete — and they’ve been branching out with more inclusivity, something Hallmark historically hasn’t done such a great job with. But it does seem like the notoriously conservative network is taking cues from its competitors, particularly when it comes to creating “extended universes” of intertwined Hallmark romance movies. The Hallmark Cinematic Universe, if you will, has a reputation for repeatedly casting from the same pool of actors, which certainly can help viewers feel more connected to the network. But as that pool becomes more diverse and those actors start showing up as the same characters in multiple films, there’s something even more appealing about it —because it’s not just about seeing people who look like you, but communities that look like yours. That’s something the romance novel world perfected long ago.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Dominates the 49th Annie Nominations, While Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Leads Films With 10 Nods

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards, taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects. Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” earned eight nods, and Netflix’s own limited series “Maya and the Three,” directed by Jorge Gutierrez, has seven. Disney may not have...
TV & VIDEOS
sarasotamagazine.com

Five Fake Hallmark Holiday Movies Set in Sarasota That Need to Happen ASAP

A cavalcade of cheesy, holiday-themed made-for-TV romantic movies has become an official part of the Christmas season, with more than 100 productions debuting on channels like Hallmark and Lifetime this year. Approached with the proper mindset, they're a hoot. But the other evening, as I was watching The Nine Kittens...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Emma Watson Movie Leaving Netflix in January

While Emma Watson is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, she has some other noteworthy acting credits under her belt as well. One of the most prestigious films she acted in was Sofia Coppola's The Bling Ring, which was a fictional account of real events surrounding a series of robberies in Los Angeles in the 2000s. If you missed the 2013 drama, be sure to catch it before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 17.
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Tori Kelly, Halsey & More Premiere Their New Movie 'Sing 2'

Tori Kelly and Halsey hit the carpet in strapless dresses at the premiere of their new movie Sing 2 on Sunday (December 12) in Los Angeles. The singers are just two of the animated film’s stars that were in attendance. Also stepping out for the premiere are their co-stars...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Montrose Hallmark Christmas movie

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Monday, we told you how Montrose was named the top town in Pennsylvania that feels like a Hallmark Christmas movie. Some of you think it was the wrong choice. But first, there's a comment about naming a park in Scranton after former Mayor Chris Doherty.
MONTROSE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy