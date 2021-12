Anyone arriving from Great Britain into Ireland will be asked to take daily antigen tests for five consecutive days after arriving in the country, the Government has said.People will also be advised to consider the spread of the Omicron variant in any country they are considering travelling to, under new advice agreed by the Government on Thursday.The advice, issued late on Thursday evening, comes after ministers received an updated public health assessment in relation to the Omicron variant.Six cases of the new Omicron variant have now been confirmed in Ireland, with health officials warning that the country should be braced...

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO