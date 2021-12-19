ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CNN closes offices to nonessential workers again as COVID cases spike

By Mark Lungariello
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkLDH_0dQrhldr00
CNN will close all its offices to nonessential workers due to rising COVID-19 cases across the country, the cable station announced. LightRocket via Getty Images

CNN is closing its offices to nonessential workers in a return to early pandemic shutdown measures, the cable station announced Saturday.

Only employees who must work onsite will be allowed in US offices and must be masked up, CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a memo to workers.

“We are doing this out of an abundance of caution,” Zucker said in the memo, which was shared with Reuters. “And it will also protect those who will be in the office by minimizing the number of people who are there.”

The move comes as coronavirus cases soar in the US and fears of the new Omicron variant mount.

The start of a new wave of infections has led to cancellations of Broadway shows and other events, reminiscent of the shutdown measures of the early days of the pandemic, when many aspects of daily life and commerce came to a grinding halt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkLJS_0dQrhldr00
The move comes at a crucial time where coronavirus cases have soared in the US, along with the fear of how powerful the new Omicron variant poses.

“Like other major media companies, CNN is making changes due to the new Covid surge,” CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter tweeted on Saturday. “Back to 2020 protocols, essentially … TV news 101: Networks always have to ensure that control rooms and shows can remain on the air.”

The restriction is supposed to be temporary — with workers set to return in January, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the closure and cited sources.

CNN had required proof of vaccination for in-office and in-the-field workers, and the station fired three employees last summer – while the return to the office was voluntary — for going to work without having been jabbed. Zucker said at the time that the company has a “zero-tolerance policy” about people coming to work unvaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVPu1_0dQrhldr00
CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a memo to workers that all employees who must work onsite will be allowed in the CNN offices, as they must follow a mask mandate.

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

CNN closes offices to most workers over Omicron fears

CNN has announced it is closing its offices to non-essential staff amid a surge in Covid cases and not long after critics highlighted a ?maskless? holiday network party. If an employee's job does not require them to be in the office, then they should work "elsewhere," network head Jeff Zucker said in a Saturday memo, first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The decision has been made out of "an abundance of caution."
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

CNN Shuts Offices as COVID Infections Surge

CNN is shutting its offices to most employees as COVID-19 cases surge to alarming levels amid the spread of the Omicron variant. The decision came via an internal memo late Saturday that said all employees who can complete their work duties outside the office must do so “until further notice.” The memo clarified that the decision to revert back to the 2020 way of life was made out of an “abundance of caution” and that updates will be monitored into the New Year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UpNorthLive.com

Hospitals call for help amid spike in COVID cases

WASHINGTON (TND) — A spike in COVID cases right before the holidays is stretching hospitals to their limits across the country. Hospitalizations are up 20% in the past two weeks and several states are taking new measures to keep their medical facilities afloat. On Friday, Ohio activated its National...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Brian Stelter
Antelope Valley Press

COVID cases boosted by holiday spike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached 200 million, Wednesday amid a dispiriting holiday-season spike in cases and hospitalizations that has hit even New England, one of the most highly inoculated corners of the country. New cases in the US climbed from an average...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Biden vaccine mandate update is back: Which workers will need proof of COVID vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The temporarily stalled federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines has returned to life. On Nov. 3, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that would apply to all private companies with 100 or more employees. On Nov. 30, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction on the vaccine mandate, blocking it a week before its initial start date of Dec. 6. Finally, last Friday, an appeals court reinstated the vaccine mandate, setting the start date for Jan. 6.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Fox News drops testing option for office workers and will require vaccination

Employees in Fox News’s New York office will now have to show proof of vaccine, the Fox Corporation told staff on Friday.The company is removing the choice for employees to opt for a test instead of a shot, and will require them to have their first dose by 27 December, the New York Times reported.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has issued a mandate that requires businesses to enforce vaccinations among their staff or face fines. The mayor called it a “pre-emptive strike” to curb the winter spread of Covid, and the highly contagious Omicron variant.“This is the biggest crisis...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Tv News#Covid#Reuters#Omicron#The Wall Street Journal
WTTW - Chicago PBS

New Details on Jan 6 and COVID Spiking Again

This week, the House of Representatives voted to hold former President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt for failing to comply with a congressional subpoena. The panel also discussed the latest on voting rights, the status of President Biden’s agenda in Congress, and the U.S. reaching the grim milestone of 800,000 COVID-19 deaths.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Cloth masks are useless in fight against Omicron, expert warns

CNN’s medical analyst Dr Leana Wen has said that cloth masks are useless in the fight against the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, instead encouraging viewers to wear three-layer medical masks. Speaking on Monday, Dr Wen said that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio shouldn’t cancel the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, noting that the event requires proof of vaccination and is being held outdoors. “We should be keeping the events that are safe and also the events that have fun for people too. We can’t be cancelling everything, especially if we’re going...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Watch Siri interrupt Ted Cruz as he bashes Big Tech during Fox News interview

Siri, Apple's iconic AI virtual assistant, appeared to not be satisfied with Sen. Ted Cruz's attacks on Big Tech while he sat down with Fox News for an interview. Cruz, R-Texas, who was among several Republican lawmakers who spoke at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix this week, declared Big Tech "the single greatest threat to free speech" and "free and fair elections in America."
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy