Sunday, December 18 Morning Forecast

By Savannah Tennyson
Ozarks First.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are heading out the door early this morning, you will need a heavy jacket as temperatures will fall to the upper teens’ the lower 20s. High pressure will set in...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS STARTS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for mountain areas beginning Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. around much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said 7 to 14 inches of snow is forecast, with wind gusts at 25 to 45 miles per hour at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow, mainly in exposed areas.
ENVIRONMENT
wxxv25.com

12/21 – Rob’s “1st Afternoon of Winter” Forecast

Clouds will continue to break up and dissipate towards the southeast late this evening and overnight tonight, revealing mostly clear skies for all areas… but it`ll be cold. Next focus will be how soon surface winds can back off to allow maximized radiational cooling processes to take over. Still thinking winds should taper off later tonight/early Wednesday morning to get temperatures into the mid to upper 30s, but if winds are slow to diminish, temperatures may be slow to fall initially late evening before dropping off quickly after midnight and bottoming out around daybreak.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, December 21 Morning Forecast

Our Tuesday is looking just as pleasant as our Monday with lots of sunshine and seasonably mild temps. It’s the Winter Solstice and that means we officially begin a new season this morning, but we’re not really tracking any cool weather. Another weak front will swing through the Ozarks and that one will bring a slightly cooler feel to the air by mid-week. Temps for our Hump Day look to rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A big warming trend then develops ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive on Christmas Eve. Thursday is looking gorgeous for this time of year with afternoon readings in the lower to middle 60s. The windy really starts to crank for Christmas Eve as this cold front begins to move in. If you’re planning on flying out, make sure you keep tabs on the forecast and your latest flight information. The wind flow from the SW allows our temperatures to soar into the lower 70s Christmas Eve under a mix of clouds and sunshine. At this point, the best chances for moisture remain east of the Ozarks and we’re looking dry. As the cold front pushes in, winds turn back around from the NW into Christmas Day which cools us off back into the 50s. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine on Christmas as well as high pressure briefly takes back over. The chillier air doesn’t stick around long with highs rebounding back into the middle and upper 60s Sunday along with partly cloudy conditions. As we head into next week, another front looks to swing through the area and that knocks us back into the upper 50s Monday along with some clouds.
ENVIRONMENT
fox4news.com

Dec. 21 morning forecast

Meteorologist Evan Andrews talks about a warmer start to winter. Tuesday is the last cold morning for a while.
ENVIRONMENT
KNOE TV8

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast

LDH warns of Omicron surge, urges people to wear masks indoors. Health officials say the state has seen a 60% increase in cases since last week. The Fat Pelican Bar and Grill in Monroe has been a neighborhood staple for years and has a Cajun and Creole inspiration that is spiced just right.
MONROE, LA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KEYT

Tuesday morning forecast December 21st

Temperatures Tuesday are slightly warmer than Monday, but staying below average. The region will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Skies are mostly cloudy with an approaching storm system. There is a slight chance of rain overnight, but San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties should see the rain by Wednesday morning. The front stall over the Central Coast Wednesday, but will push south across the region through Thursday with showers following the main front.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

