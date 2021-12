Voters in Dubuque could get another chance to cast their ballots in early 2022. Dubuque City Council members have asked city staff to draft a resolution for a special election to fill the Ward 4 seat. That seat is currently held by Brad Cavanagh – but he will be leaving that post after being elected Mayor this fall. If the council approves the resolution, a special election would be held March 29th – with a primary set for March 1st, if needed. The winner of that election would serve the rest of Cavanagh’s Ward 4 term – which runs thru the end of 2023.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO