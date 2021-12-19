A breezy start to the week

Overnight into Wednesday a weak boundary will move through, this will cause flow to move in out of the northwest. As the day goes on, winds may gust as high as the middle 20's. This may cause lake enhanced clouds and wintry mix to develop. Highs will rise to near 42, and then fall to the lower 20's overnight.
Wednesday is a cold and breezy day. With that being said, as you get ready for the day Wednesday morning, you will want to dress for wind chills in the teens.
The next chance of snow arrives in the area Thursday. This next wave could bring a trace to an inch with some potentially getting 2 inches of fresh snow. Christmas Eve is looking warmer, but there will be another chance of light snow to clip the area. Temperatures will get close to the freezing mark Friday with a cooler Saturday to follow.
We’re waking up to milder temps across the state this morning under mainly clear skies. Southwest New Mexico is seeing some high clouds. These will spread eastward throughout the day as we enjoy highs 10-15° above average. It’ll be sunnier than Tuesday as mid level clouds moved east into Texas. But the closer we get to Christmas Eve, the more violent our weather will become. This means wind speeds will continue climbing through Friday with gusts toppling 60-65 mph across the central and south central mountains then. Before then, Wednesday will feature mainly sunny skies with highs in the middle 50s for Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Socorro.
Cloudy skies and light drizzle linger across the area this morning, but conditions will gradually clear through the morning. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says temperatures are cold and we do stay cool into this afternoon, but the sun will shine bright again.
Another chilly start Wednesday with feels like temperatures in the teens and single digits. South wind picks up later in the morning and will gust 20-30 mph into the afternoon. With the south wind and sunshine highs will climb into the low 50s. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
A clipper-type snowstorm raced across the Northland on Wednesday morning, leaving a few inches of new snow across most areas. Cold temperatures for the next few days will guarantee that white Christmas as usual. Grand Portage took top honors with 11 inches of snow, with 10 inches in Hovland, 7.8...
The warm up begins Tuesday with temperatures mainly in the 40s. This warm up will stick with us through Thursday and then another cold front will swing through, bringing the chance of some precipitation. As of Tuesday afternoon, expect the precipitation to start off as rain and transition into snow overnight.
