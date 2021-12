Several college football teams across the country are in flux heading into the bowl season, but perhaps no one is in a weirder situation than Oregon. Former head coach Mario Cristobal left Eugene for Miami, and incoming head coach Dan Lanning is finishing out the 2021 season in his former capacity as Georgia’s defensive coordinator. That leaves interim head coach Bryan McClendon in charge as the Ducks prepare for the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma. According to McClendon, his team is zoned in and ready to play despite numerous possible distractions.

OREGON STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO