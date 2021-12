Saturday Night Live was one of the first shows to go back to a live audience after the pandemic started in early 2020 and so far 47th season of this long-running sketch comedy show has felt pretty normal, with a full audience filling the room with laughter. However, the Christmas episode just got a bit less jolly as, after a week where Billie Eilish brought down the house in front of a crowded Studio 8H, SNL has announced that there will be no live audience for tonight's episode and musical guest Charli XCX has announced she will no longer be performing. Despite the Omicron variant causing concerns, Paul Rudd is still set to host, which will mark his induction into the Five-Timers Club.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO