Presidential Election

AP finds far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump

By Christina A. Cassidy Associated Press
Times Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six...

www.timesdaily.com

Esquire

Behold the Creepy Little Cabal That Tried to Help Trump Overturn the Election in Congress

Back when the Clintons and their administration were bedeviled by conservative ratfckers and bed-sniffing yahoos like Ken Starr (and young Brett Kavanaugh), Hillary Rodham Clinton went on TV and called out what she called the “vast, right-wing conspiracy” that had targeted her husband and his presidency. This brought down upon her a veritable avalanche of snotty coverage from a lot of the reporters who’d been lapping up leaks from the ratfckers since before Bill Clinton had finished second in the 1992 New Hampshire Democratic primary. However, Calvin Trillin corrected her more gently. It wasn’t a vast conspiracy, he said. It actually was “a creepy little cabal.”
The Week

looked for 2020 vote fraud in 6 states, found 475 possible cases, many involving Trump voters

A team of Associated Press reporters spent months reviewing every possible voter fraud case in six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump, and they found "fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election," AP reports. The disputed ballots identified in more than 300 local election offices amounted to just 0.15 percent of President Biden's margin of victory in the six states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Residents of Trump-Loving Retirement Community Arrested for Allegedly Voting Twice in 2020 Election

Authorities have arrested and charged three residents of a Florida retirement community for allegedly casting more than one ballot in the 2020 election, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday. Joan Halstead, Jay Ketcik, and John Rider all face a third-degree felony charge for their votes, which could land them in prison for up to five years. It’s unknown which candidate they favored, but Halstead and Ketcik are both registered Republicans, The Orlando Sentinel reported (Rider does not have a register party affiliation). The retirement community where the trio lived, The Villages, is also a well-known MAGA hub, and pro-Trump material has reportedly...
Business Insider

Kanye West's presidential campaign was run by GOP operatives who were trying to re-elect Trump, investigation finds

Kanye West's presidential campaign was run by a number of Republican operatives, an investigation from the Daily Beast shows. The Daily Beast reported that West's campaign received millions of dollars in services from GOP operatives. Some services were not properly disclosed, according to the Daily Beast's investigation. Kanye West's failed...
#Vote Fraud#Battleground States#Election Fraud
cityxtramagazine.com

Trump-Allied Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Baselessly Claims That He Has '900 Death Certificates' On Hand To Prove That Thousands Of Dead People Voted In The Election

Trump-allied lawyer Rudy Giuliani is once again saying that he possesses evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election, claiming on Thursday night he had "900 death certificates" that prove dead people voted. Appearing on "The Lindell Report," a program usually hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Giuliani told guest...
hiphopwired.com

Person Linked To Kanye West AKA Ye Pressed Election Worker To Cosign Trump Voter Fraud Claims

While Donald Trump is slowly becoming a political afterthought despite his desperate attempts at regaining relevancy, the ghost of failed businessmen’s past just can’t stay out of the news. A story that went wide on Friday (Dec. 10) revealed that an alleged Kanye West AKA Ye insider visited the home of a Georgia election worker and attempted to get the woman to admit to Trump’s loud and wrong claims of voter fraud in favor of President Joe Biden.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
hngn.com

Kanye West Publicist Allegedly Pressured Georgia Election Worker To Confess to 2020 Election Fraud After Trump False Claimed Manipulation of Votes

A Kanye West publicist allegedly traveled to the house of a Georgia election worker, who was facing death threats after former President Donald Trump accused her of manipulating votes, and offered to help if she confessed to the Republican businessman's voter-fraud allegations. The publicist, Trevian Kutti, identified herself to Ruby...
The Independent

Hidden logo of mysterious ‘Kraken Intel’ group discovered in Trump team’s election fraud PowerPoint

An unknown group called "Kraken Intel" may have contributed to the PowerPoint presentation used by Donald Trump’s advisers to plot ways of overturning the 2020 election, it has emerged.The PowerPoint, which was handed over to Congress by Mr Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows, is dated one day before the Capitol insurrection and describes various ways the former president’s allies could negate his election defeat.Yet an editable version seen by The Independent contains the logo of Kraken Intel on the bottom-right corner of one page, hidden behind a white box that can be deleted by the user.The file was...
94.3 Jack FM

Honduras begins election vote recount after fraud claims

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduran electoral authorities on Tuesday began an unprecedented recount of some of the ballots from last month’s congressional elections after allegations of fraud and inconsistencies at some of the ballot boxes. Leftist politician Xiomara Castro won the presidency in the general elections on Nov. 28 but her...
uticaphoenix.net

AP: Voter fraud rare in states Trump disputed

A review by The Associated Press in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 cases of potential voter fraud, a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election. (Dec. 14) AP.
