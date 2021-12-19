ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Twitter reacts to Jonathan Kuminga's 26 point performance in Warriors' loss vs. Raptors

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LSFB_0dQreV4o00
(Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

To end a four-game east coast road swing, the Golden State Warriors were without several playmakers on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.

Without players like Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors leaned on a group of young players on the second leg of a road back-to-back.

For the first time in his career, Jonathan Kuminga drew a start in Steve Kerr’s lineup. While the Raptors’ surged to a 119-100 win over the Warriors, Kuminga made the most of his opportunity with an increased role.

The No. 7 overall pick impressed in a big way, scoring a career-high 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field with two assists, two steals and a rebound in 36 minutes.

On his way to a career night, Kuminga showed why he was drafted in the lottery. Along with displaying power and athleticism while bursting through the lane to the bucket, the 19-year-old also showed off his jumper, drilling four triples on six attempts from beyond the arc.

Although the shorthanded Warriors dropped a loss to end the road trip, Kuminga’s performance in a featured role was a positive takeaway.

Coming off the bench, fellow rookie Moses Moody tallied double-figures against the Raptors. The Arkansas Razorback product notched 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field with eight rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.

After Kuminga’s performance in Golden State’s 119-100 loss, the NBA community on Twitter weighed in with different reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Kuminga, Moody and the Warriors on Saturday.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

