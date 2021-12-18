ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID RESPONSE

Customers who need to conduct in-person business with the Department of Safety and Inspections are welcome to come to the office at 375 Jackson Street, Suite 220. Masks are required in all City-controlled facilities, as well as social distancing (6 feet apart while waiting). DSI requests that customers experiencing...

kcrw.com

How accurate are at-home COVID tests amid Omicron spike?

President Biden today tried calming nerves about the spread of the Omicron variant over Christmas. The administration is mobilizing 1,000 military medical personnel in case of staffing shortages at hospitals around the country, ramping up FEMA-run pop-up vaccination clinics for booster shots, and purchasing half a billion at-home rapid COVID tests to send to any American who asks for one. Deliveries will begin in January.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mayor Bottoms reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID surges again

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order reinstating a citywide indoor mask mandate, including private businesses and restaurants, as COVID-19 surges again. Bottoms said in a statement that her decision was in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the impact of the Omicron variant and Centers for Disease Control guidance. “The CDC has designated […] The post Mayor Bottoms reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID surges again appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
@JohnLocke

IN BOX: Lawmakers Question Cooper Administration on COVID Response

This news release from N.C. Senate Republicans arrived this morning in my in box. Raleigh, N.C. – Yesterday members of the Joint Legislative Commission of Governmental Operations’ Subcommittee on Use and Distribution of Federal COVID Funding questioned members of Gov. Cooper’s COVID response team, including outgoing Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, about the state’s COVID-19 response and recovery.
RALEIGH, NC
WAFB

Gov. Edwards extends Louisiana’s Public Health Emergency, requires masking in most state offices

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards today extended Louisiana’s Public Health Emergency order related to COVID-19, including a provision allowing all state government agencies to require mask wearing, given the fast-spreading Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain in the United States and Louisiana according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). State agencies in the Governor’s Cabinet will begin requiring masks of employees and visitors.
LOUISIANA STATE
stpaul.gov

Rental of Hospital Equipment License

Every year, the Saint Paul Business Awards honors businesses in the city, in 4 categories. The recognition is organized by the Saint Paul City Council. This license is for renting hospital equipment or sick room equipment of any kind. If you have questions, contact DSI at 651-266-8989, or email the DSI Message Center.
SAINT PAUL, MN
stpaul.gov

Administrative Process

Every year, the Saint Paul Business Awards honors businesses in the city, in 4 categories. The recognition is organized by the Saint Paul City Council. The City of Saint Paul Department of Safety and Inspections (DSI) will perform and evaluate all required record checks. Upon satisfactorily meeting the ordinance requirements for this license, DSI will notify neighboring property owners (within 350 feet), district councils, neighborhood organizations, the City Council, and any other interested parties, of the new application. This notice allows citizens to express any support of or objection to the license application within 30 days (45 days for alcohol related applications) to the office indicated on the notification. If no objections are received within the 30-day waiting period (45 days for alcohol related applications), the license could be administratively approved and issued.
SAINT PAUL, MN

