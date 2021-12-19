ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Ferris State Football Rolls Valdosta State 58-17 to Win First Ever NCAA D-II National Title

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DuaH_0dQreEJh00

MCKINNEY, Texas – After leading 41-17 at halftime, No. 1 Ferris State football dominated its way to a 58-17 win over No. 2 Valdosta State in the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship at McKinney ISD Stadium in Texas to capture the program’s first ever national title on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs completed the perfect season, ending 2021 undefeated at 14-0 as the best team in D-II college football.

Head coach Tony Annese was hired 10 years ago on Wednesday. He will now return to Big Rapids with his first ever national title as head of the Ferris State program.

The Bulldogs have made five-straight trips to the national quarterfinals, four of which have led to the semifinals and two to the national championship game.

The last was in 2018, when the Bulldogs fell to Valdosta State 49-47. But, the team prevailed this time around in the rematch of the Div. II powerhouses.

Ferris State’s Road to 2021 National Champions

Findlay 54-14

Ashland 45-10

Saginaw Valley State 47-45

Davenport 38-0

Northwood 67-25

Grand Valley State 35-28

Michigan Tech 38-10

Northern Michigan 44-24

Davenport 50-14

Wayne State 35-13

Grand Valley State 54-20

Northwest Missouri St. 41-20

Shepherd 55-7

Valdosta State 58-17

The Bulldogs capped off an impressive postseason run, winning all of their games by double digits.

Former Lacrosse Player of the Year and star quarterback Jared Bernhardt lived up to the hype on the big stage, leading the team with 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the night.

Bernhardt started his electric game with a first-play, 56-yard rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Ferris totaled 318 yards rushing in the first half alone from Bernhardt, Jeremy Burrell and Tyler Minor, all of whom scored touchdowns. Burrell had a 78-yard sprint to the house and Minor carried it in for 1-yard TD.

After Bernhardt exited the game with an apparent ankle injury late in the first quarter, backup Mylik Mitchell entered the game. He finished 3-for-6 for 122 passing yards with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Tyrese Hunt-Thompson at the end of the first half.

Third-string quarterback Evan Cummins came into the game in the third quarter to rush in for a score to make it 58-17 in favor of the Bulldogs.

The victory is also sweet for two local players: Baldwin’s Brandon Childress and Onekama’s Caleb Wisniski, who get to add national champions to their resumes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MISportsNow

Ferris State Football Returns Home to Big Rapids for National Title Celebration

BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State football team returned home to Big Rapids from McKinney, Texas to celebrate the NCAA Division II national title on Sunday afternoon. Parents first greeted players when they got off the plane in Grand Rapids and then a huge crowd of students, alumni and fans gathered on campus to welcome back the national champions as they stepped off the busses.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MISportsNow

Michigan Offensive Line Wins Joe Moore Award

ANN ARBOR — The Michigan offensive line, which features Traverse City West alum Ryan Hayes at left tackle, won the 2021 Joe Moore Award, given to the top offensive line in college football. Michigan had 5,875 yards of offense this season behind this offensive line, good for the second-highest...
MICHIGAN STATE
MISportsNow

Alpena Tops Cadillac in Big North Hockey

CADILLAC — Alpena remained unbeaten in conference play, as they defeated Cadillac, 5-2, on the road on Tuesday. The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period and added another goal in the second. Both teams scored two goals in the third period. The Vikings fall to...
CADILLAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Mckinney, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Mckinney, TX
College Sports
Mckinney, TX
Football
State
Texas State
City
Mckinney, TX
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
432
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy