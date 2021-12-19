Justice with Judge Jeanine - Saturday, December 18

Judge Jeanine Pirro said America is "going to hell in a handbasket" Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," and questioned why Hillary Clinton keeps asking herself "what happened" in the 2016 election. JUDGE JEANINE: This country is going to hell in a handbasket, and you know it. America today is...
PHOENIX, ARIZ – President Biden's response to the coronavirus has been geared towards control and vilifying the unvaccinated, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital on Monday. Biggs' comments came after the White House offered a bold message Friday for unvaccinated Americans. "For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at...
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki released a statement slamming Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for announcing on Fox News that he will not support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Manchin dealt a major blow to the social spending bill by announcing on Sunday that he won’t support...
WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone appeared before a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Friday but said he refused to answer questions. Speaking to reporters after his closed-door appearance, Stone said he invoked his constitutional protection against self-incrimination in...
With the end of 2021 just days away now, we’re already able to make some definitive pronouncements about what lies ahead for people in the New Year. Especially when it comes to the prospect of a new stimulus check for the tens of millions of Americans who got acclimated to receiving those payments on a monthly basis since July.
Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich drew laughter from colleagues when she asked Jen Psaki if the raft of pet news indicated this was “the worst week ever for the White House.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Psaki held a briefing that was dominated by questions on President Joe Biden’s...
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over one of her panels’ attempts to get his private phone records. Mr. Flynn filed his suit Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, asking the court for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Mrs. Pelosi and her special committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.
Siri, Apple's iconic AI virtual assistant, appeared to not be satisfied with Sen. Ted Cruz's attacks on Big Tech while he sat down with Fox News for an interview. Cruz, R-Texas, who was among several Republican lawmakers who spoke at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix this week, declared Big Tech "the single greatest threat to free speech" and "free and fair elections in America."
PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., became the latest Democrat to attack Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., in personal terms on Monday, accusing him of not caring about African Americans and other minority groups "as a White man." The far-left Progressive Caucus member ripped Manchin on CNN over his opposition to Build...
