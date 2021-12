It is probably one of the most distinguished conferences in the industry: the iGaming NEXT conference in Malta, which is groundbreaking for the offers and developments in the gaming and gambling industry. Malta is also a stronghold for global companies. This year the iGaming NEXT Valletta 2021 was themed “Disrupting the Status Quo,” which also brought blockchain technology and its opportunities for the industry into the focus of the event.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO