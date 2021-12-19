ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Calgary rallies to OT win over Minnesota in PWHPA Dream Gap Tour

By Sportsnet Staff
Sportsnet.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Potomak scored the overtime winner as Team Calgary rallied to beat Team Minnesota in the PWHPA Dream Gap Tour Toronto showcase Saturday. With the win, Calgary will...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks' Brett Connolly to have hearing with Department of Player Safety after vicious hit on Stars' Tanner Kero

It was a scary scene in Dallas on Saturday night as forward Tanner Kero had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher early in the first period following a vicious collision along the boards. Kero was unconscious when he left the ice, surrounded by the entire Stars roster, but fortunately the team announced shortly thereafter that he was “conscious, alert and responsive.” Kero was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment. There has been no further update from the team.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS San Francisco

Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins In COVID Protocol; NHL Postpones 2 Sharks Games

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, who generated headlines during his pre-season refusal to receive a NBA mandated vaccination, has entered the league’s COVID protocol and could be sidelined until Dec. 28th. Meanwhile, growing fears over COVID in Canada has forced the National Hockey League to cancel San Jose Sharks games scheduled this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Potomak
CBS Philly

NHL Postpones Flyers-Capitals Game Tuesday As Washington Deals With COVID-Related Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be no Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night. The NHL has postponed the Flyers-Capitals game as Washington deals with COVID-related issues. “The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Washington Capitals, tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established,” NHL Public Relations tweeted. SCHEDULE UPDATE: NHL postpones tonight’s @Capitals at @NHLFlyers game. https://t.co/qrHzfOJRoa pic.twitter.com/xAUTByPBtF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2021   The NHL is pausing all games from Wednesday through Saturday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. With no Flyers game tonight there will be less congestion in South Philadelphia. The Eagles-Football Team game is being played Tuesday night at Lincoln Financial Field after being pushed back due to the Washington Football Team having a number of players in COVID-19 protocols. UPDATE: No flyers game tonight. Less congestion in South Philly for the fans going to the Eagles game. https://t.co/tlzigM5IZs — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) December 21, 2021
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL shuts down Blue Jackets, Canadiens until at least end of holiday break

In a pair of scheduling moves aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 within the league, the NHL has postponed all Columbus Blue Jackets games and the Montreal Canadiens will pause all team activities until at least Dec. 26, the end of the league's holiday break. The Blue Jackets had...
NHL
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers close training facility until at least end of holiday break

The Edmonton Oilers closed their training facility until at least the end of the NHL's holiday break, the team announced on Monday, as the club attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections which have rocked the league in recent days. By closing their facilities through the end of the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pwhpa Dream Gap Tour#Team Calgary#Team Minnesota#Team Toronto#Sn#Tiktok#Kiplinggroup
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs continue to lead Canadian teams on Stanley Cup odds

As the NHL enters an extended Christmas break, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to lead all Canadian teams on the 2022 Stanley Cup odds, closely trailing the favourites as a +900 wager at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Idle since last Tuesday due to a coronavirus outbreak, the Christmas break comes...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

QMJHL pauses league activities until Jan. 7 in light of rising COVID-19 cases

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced a pause in league activities on Tuesday that will last until at least Jan. 7 "in light of the recent increases of COVID-19 cases in Eastern Canada." The league says it is currently working on updated protocols, including preventive testing prior to the...
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

Is the NBA Season in Jeopardy?

Will Lou is joined by Raptors Republic's Louis Zatzman to chat about OG Anunoby's performance in his return to the lineup against the Warriors, how OG can become the next star wing, and the Raptors' halfcourt offence (00:17). Later, Will and Sportsnet's Michael Grange recap how Toronto has been impacted by health and safety protocols, how the NHL suspending cross-border games could affect the Raptors, the future of the 2021-22 season, and much more (27:02). The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

World Juniors, Flames, Oilers games limited to 50 per cent capacity

The World Junior Hockey Championship, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers home games will be limited to 50 per cent capacity after the Alberta government unveiled new rules on Tuesday to combat the current surge of COVID-19 cases. The 2022 world junior event starts on Boxing Day in Edmonton and Red...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 3 - Real leadership in Vancouver

Jamie and Israel welcome in David Quadrelli to talk about the Canucks "mini-camp" during the COVID pause, and how it is becoming increasingly beneficial while other teams are forced to sit at home. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Four more Maple Leafs players enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday forwards David Kampf and Ilya Mikheyev, defenceman Rasmus Sandin, goaltender Petr Mrazek, goaltending coach Steve Briere and an additional member of the team’s medical staff have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Maple Leafs now have seven players, three coaches and three...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy