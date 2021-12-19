ACGC wrestlers place 8th at West Central Activities Conference Tournament

(Ogden) Runner-up finishes from Tegan Slaybaugh at 113 pounds and Gavin Sloss at 120 pounds marked the top performances for the ACGC wrestlers on Saturday at the West Central Activities Conference Tourney.

The Chargers scored 100.5 points and finished 8th in the 9 team field. Finishing 3rd individually were Tatum Bares (126), Cayden Jensen (152), Michael Fuller (220), and Payton Jacobe (285). Coming in 4th was Bryce Rochholz (195).

Team champion Interstate-35 had five in the finals with two champs-Ryley Snell (285) and Ryan Steinlage (138).

Team Scoring

Interstate-35 176.5 Woodward-Granger 149 Pleasantville 141 Ogden 139.5 West Central Valley 116 Eearlham 112 Panorama 11 ACGC 100.5 Van Meter 72

Individual Results

106

1st Place – Dallas Canoyer of Earlham

2nd Place – Alex Saxton of Woodward-Granger

3rd Place – Laine Christe of Panorama

4th Place – Andrew Carl of West Central Valley

5th Place – Jesse Smith of Pleasantville

6th Place – Graham Nagel of Interstate 35

113

1st Place – Kolton Munson of Ogden

2nd Place – Tegan Slaybaugh of AC/GC

3rd Place – Michael Upp of Interstate 35

4th Place – Nathan Hansen of Earlham

5th Place – Alyc Phippen of West Central Valley

120

1st Place – Payton Harger of Earlham

2nd Place – Gavin Sloss of AC/GC

3rd Place – Easton Padilla of Van Meter

4th Place – Cole Pelleymounter of Ogden

5th Place – Landon Kirtley of Panorama

6th Place – George Dutrey of Interstate 35

126

1st Place – Will Knapp of Panorama

2nd Place – Malachi Hruska of Earlham

3rd Place – Tatum Bates of AC/GC

4th Place – James Dorrian of Woodward-Granger

5th Place – Daniel Landeros of Interstate 35

6th Place – Simon Hickingbottom of Ogden

132

1st Place – Mason Drake of Van Meter

2nd Place – Chase Baker of Interstate 35

3rd Place – Caleb Cook of Pleasantville

4th Place – Wyatt Sprecher of Ogden

5th Place – Jayden Flugge-Smith of Woodward-Granger

6th Place – Wesley Ganoe of West Central Valley

138

1st Place – Ryan Steinlage of Interstate 35

2nd Place – Kitt Lundy of Pleasantville

3rd Place – Wyatt Mangano of West Central Valley

4th Place – Lane Williams of Ogden

5th Place – Tjaden Smeltzer of Woodward-Granger

145

1st Place – Kale Munson of Ogden

2nd Place – Nick Steinlage of Interstate 35

3rd Place – Cayden Van Meer of Panorama

4th Place – Carter Metcalf of Pleasantville

5th Place – Braiden Beane of West Central Valley

6th Place – Ryan Stiles of Earlham

152

1st Place – Blaise Beane of West Central Valley

2nd Place – Jacob Hiemstra of Pleasantville

3rd Place – Cayden Jensen of AC/GC

4th Place – Korbyn Maxwell of Interstate 35

5th Place – Brayden Simons of Woodward-Granger

6th Place – Nathan Comer of Ogden

160

1st Place – Dustin Harney of Woodward-Granger

2nd Place – Jackson Boese of Van Meter

3rd Place – Kaedon Lindsay of West Central Valley

4th Place – Cohl Burdette of Ogden

5th Place – Isaiah Smith of Interstate 35

6th Place – Dawson Schrader of Pleasantville

170

1st Place – Nic Swalla of Earlham

2nd Place – Dillen Ammons of Pleasantville

3rd Place – Chase Darst of Interstate 35

4th Place – Jackson Potter of Woodward-Granger

5th Place – Brock Button of Van Meter

6th Place – Zane Mathews of Ogden

182

1st Place – Kolby Fogarty of Woodward-Granger

2nd Place – Keyton Van Gundy of Panorama

3rd Place – Ross Stephens of Pleasantville

4th Place – Tyler Kathman of Ogden

195

1st Place – Aiden Kathman of Ogden

2nd Place – Trevor Daggett of Pleasantville

3rd Place – Zach Teague of West Central Valley

4th Place – Bryce Rochholz of AC/GC

5th Place – Bryce Hockenson of Woodward-Granger

220

1st Place – Cooper Andersen of Panorama

2nd Place – Evan Foreman of Interstate 35

3rd Place – Michael Fuller of AC/GC

4th Place – Dylan Major of Woodward-Granger

5th Place – Alex Swanson of Pleasantville

6th Place – Thomas Doughty of Ogden

285

1st Place – Ryley Snell of Interstate 35

2nd Place – Alex Evans of Woodward-Granger

3rd Place – Payton Jacobe of AC/GC

4th Place – Ayden Phippen of West Central Valley

5th Place – Wyatt Mann of Pleasantville

6th Place – Joel Cooper of Panorama