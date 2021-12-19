ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

ACGC wrestlers place 8th at West Central Activities Conference Tournament

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdRna_0dQrbUN800

(Ogden) Runner-up finishes from Tegan Slaybaugh at 113 pounds and Gavin Sloss at 120 pounds marked the top performances for the ACGC wrestlers on Saturday at the West Central Activities Conference Tourney.

The Chargers scored 100.5 points and finished 8th in the 9 team field. Finishing 3rd individually were Tatum Bares (126), Cayden Jensen (152), Michael Fuller (220), and Payton Jacobe (285). Coming in 4th was Bryce Rochholz (195).

Team champion Interstate-35 had five in the finals with two champs-Ryley Snell (285) and Ryan Steinlage (138).

Team Scoring

  1. Interstate-35 176.5
  2. Woodward-Granger 149
  3. Pleasantville 141
  4. Ogden 139.5
  5. West Central Valley 116
  6. Eearlham 112
  7. Panorama 11
  8. ACGC 100.5
  9. Van Meter 72

Individual Results

106

1st Place – Dallas Canoyer of Earlham

2nd Place – Alex Saxton of Woodward-Granger

3rd Place – Laine Christe of Panorama

4th Place – Andrew Carl of West Central Valley

5th Place – Jesse Smith of Pleasantville

6th Place – Graham Nagel of Interstate 35

113

1st Place – Kolton Munson of Ogden

2nd Place – Tegan Slaybaugh of AC/GC

3rd Place – Michael Upp of Interstate 35

4th Place – Nathan Hansen of Earlham

5th Place – Alyc Phippen of West Central Valley

120

1st Place – Payton Harger of Earlham

2nd Place – Gavin Sloss of AC/GC

3rd Place – Easton Padilla of Van Meter

4th Place – Cole Pelleymounter of Ogden

5th Place – Landon Kirtley of Panorama

6th Place – George Dutrey of Interstate 35

126

1st Place – Will Knapp of Panorama

2nd Place – Malachi Hruska of Earlham

3rd Place – Tatum Bates of AC/GC

4th Place – James Dorrian of Woodward-Granger

5th Place – Daniel Landeros of Interstate 35

6th Place – Simon Hickingbottom of Ogden

132

1st Place – Mason Drake of Van Meter

2nd Place – Chase Baker of Interstate 35

3rd Place – Caleb Cook of Pleasantville

4th Place – Wyatt Sprecher of Ogden

5th Place – Jayden Flugge-Smith of Woodward-Granger

6th Place – Wesley Ganoe of West Central Valley

138

1st Place – Ryan Steinlage of Interstate 35

2nd Place – Kitt Lundy of Pleasantville

3rd Place – Wyatt Mangano of West Central Valley

4th Place – Lane Williams of Ogden

5th Place – Tjaden Smeltzer of Woodward-Granger

145

1st Place – Kale Munson of Ogden

2nd Place – Nick Steinlage of Interstate 35

3rd Place – Cayden Van Meer of Panorama

4th Place – Carter Metcalf of Pleasantville

5th Place – Braiden Beane of West Central Valley

6th Place – Ryan Stiles of Earlham

152

1st Place – Blaise Beane of West Central Valley

2nd Place – Jacob Hiemstra of Pleasantville

3rd Place – Cayden Jensen of AC/GC

4th Place – Korbyn Maxwell of Interstate 35

5th Place – Brayden Simons of Woodward-Granger

6th Place – Nathan Comer of Ogden

160

1st Place – Dustin Harney of Woodward-Granger

2nd Place – Jackson Boese of Van Meter

3rd Place – Kaedon Lindsay of West Central Valley

4th Place – Cohl Burdette of Ogden

5th Place – Isaiah Smith of Interstate 35

6th Place – Dawson Schrader of Pleasantville

170

1st Place – Nic Swalla of Earlham

2nd Place – Dillen Ammons of Pleasantville

3rd Place – Chase Darst of Interstate 35

4th Place – Jackson Potter of Woodward-Granger

5th Place – Brock Button of Van Meter

6th Place – Zane Mathews of Ogden

182

1st Place – Kolby Fogarty of Woodward-Granger

2nd Place – Keyton Van Gundy of Panorama

3rd Place – Ross Stephens of Pleasantville

4th Place – Tyler Kathman of Ogden

195

1st Place – Aiden Kathman of Ogden

2nd Place – Trevor Daggett of Pleasantville

3rd Place – Zach Teague of West Central Valley

4th Place – Bryce Rochholz of AC/GC

5th Place – Bryce Hockenson of Woodward-Granger

220

1st Place – Cooper Andersen of Panorama

2nd Place – Evan Foreman of Interstate 35

3rd Place – Michael Fuller of AC/GC

4th Place – Dylan Major of Woodward-Granger

5th Place – Alex Swanson of Pleasantville

6th Place – Thomas Doughty of Ogden

285

1st Place – Ryley Snell of Interstate 35

2nd Place – Alex Evans of Woodward-Granger

3rd Place – Payton Jacobe of AC/GC

4th Place – Ayden Phippen of West Central Valley

5th Place – Wyatt Mann of Pleasantville

6th Place – Joel Cooper of Panorama

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

DePaul forfeits game to Creighton

(Omaha) Creighton’s game at DePaul scheduled for Monday was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the DePaul program. This results in a forfeit which moves Creighton to 2-0 in the Big East 9-3 overall. The game will not be made up. Next up for Creighton is a home date...
OMAHA, NE
wyo4news.com

Four Cowboy wrestlers capture titles in Reno tournament

December 20, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboy Wrestling squad wrapped up their calendar year on Sunday as they competed in the Reno Tournament of Champions. It was a solid day of competition for the Pokes as they crowned four individual champions and finished second as a team with 174 points, two points behind first-place Oregon State.
WWE
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford wrestlers win Bradley Central Invitational

Buford’s wrestling team won the 31-team Bradley Central Invitational in Tennessee over the weekend. The Wolves had four wrestlers with runner-up finishes — Drew Gorman, Tyler Henley, Talen Thompson and Conor McCloskey. Maddox McArthur and Gavin Pope placed third, J.T. McCullough took fourth and Kieron McCormick and Ty Gentry added fifth-place finishes.
BUFORD, GA
valleynewstoday.com

Kesterson reaches milestone, SWI 8th at JCC Tournament

Southwest Iowa senior Kyle Kesterson won his 100th career match in helping the Warriors to an eighth place team finish at the Thunderbird Invitational, hosted by Johnson County Central (Neb). The Warriors scored 80 points in the 16-team field, seven behind Lincoln Lutheran. Yutan scored 182 points to win the...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Hansen
semoball.com

Sikeston Youth Wrestlers fair well at weekend tournament

SIKESTON — This past weekend, several members of the Sikeston Wrestling Club traveled to Arlington, Tennessee, to complete in the Arlington Classic youth wrestling tournament. All of the Sikeston youth wrestlers in attendance medaled in the two-day tournament. Sikeston Wrestling Club’s Rhett Faringer’s (10U 68-74 pounds) placed first at...
WWE
pdccourier.com

McGeough leads MFL MarMac wrestlers at Starmont tournament

The MFL MarMac wrestling team placed third out of seven schools at Starmont’s Doug Guilford Tournament on Dec. 18. The Bulldogs totaled 168 points, putting them just two points behind second place Monticello and 15 behind tournament champion Starmont. Senior Gabe McGeough led the effort, scoring his second straight...
COMBAT SPORTS
hometownsource.com

White Hawks wrestlers place 9th at Bunyan Invite

The Mound Westonka wrestling squad traveled to Brainerd on Friday, Dec. 10 to compete at the Paul Bunyan Invitational. The two-day individual tournament featured mostly outstate schools in all three classes, with a number of ranked teams participating. “This is a great tournament to see a lot of tough competition...
COMBAT SPORTS
newspressnow.com

Doniphan West teams and wrestlers on the road before break

Last week, the Doniphan West Mustang basketball teams played Troy and Valley Heights. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, they hosted Troy, and the varsity girls won 59-36 and the varsity boys lost 25-59. At Valley Heights on Friday, Dec. 17, the varsity girls lost 36-53 and the boys won 56-53 in...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Van Meter#Interstate 35#Combat#Chargers#Earlham 2nd Place#Panorama 4th Place#Ogden 2nd Place#Ac Gc 3rd Place#Earlham 5th Place#Ogden 5th Place#Panorama 6th Place#Panorama 2nd Place#Earlham 3rd Place#Pleasantville 4th Place
hometownsource.com

STMA wrestlers take championship at Christmas Tournament

This past weekend, STMA wrestling competed in a variety of events. First up, the Knights took on conference foe, the Skippers from Minnetonka, Dec. 16. The Knights won their opening conference competition by a score of 57-12. Mason Mills, Ian Schultz. Landon Robideau, Tanner Becker, Cole Becker, Jed Wester, Evan Becker, Owen Barthel led the way for the Knights by earning a fall enroute to the Knights victory.
WWE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Archery Team Competes at East Union

(Afton) Atlantic High School and Middle School took part in the East Union Bullseye and 3D tournaments this past weekend. “Both of these teams are working hard and showing improvement every week,” said Head Coach Clint Roland. “The Middle school shooters set a new 3D team record on its’ way to first place with a 1502 score.
ATLANTIC, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Two Geneseo wrestlers champions at Hillsdale Tournament

The Geneseo High School Wrestlers placed fifth out of 21 teams at the recent Hinsdale Central Invitational Tournament, a finish of which Coach Jon Murray was proud of his team, and said, “I’m proud of how our guys fought tough although it exposed some technical stuff we need to work on, but we knew that was coming.”
GENESEO, IL
Reading Eagle

Berks Catholic wrestlers win Donegal Tournament title

Three Berks Catholic wrestlers won individual titles to help the Saints capture the team championship of the Donegal Holiday Tournament. Luke Jordan at 106 pounds, Carmine Lenzi at 152 and Gabe Davis at 172 earned titles as the Saints won the 15-team tournament on Saturday with 204.5 points. Wilson, which had two champions, finished second with 177.5 points.
DONEGAL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Iowa wins big against SE Louisiana

(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
IOWA STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Wrestlers face challenging opponents at large tournaments

GRAND JUNCTION — Routt County wrestlers divided and conquered this weekend, with Hayden Valley and some Steamboat Springs high schools’ athletes going to the Warrior Classic in Grand Junction, while Soroco High School and other Sailors traveled to the West Grand Invite. Hayden senior Dylan Zimmerman had the...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic picks Road Win over Shenandoah in Girl’s Hoops

(Shenandoah) Jada Jensen scored 21-points to lead the Atlantic girls on Tuesday night over Shenandoah 47-37. Paytn Harter scored 11-points, and Aubrey Guyer finished with 10-points. The Trojans 2-3 zone proved effective, allowing the Phillies inside players to six total points. Shenandoah’s points came from outside the perimeter. Reese Spiegel...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

ISU rolls past Chicago State for 12-0 start

(Ames) Double doubles from Izaiah Brockington and Tristan Enaruna headlined #9 Iowa State’s 79-48 men’s basketball win against Chicago State on Tuesday. Brockington posted 20 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 steals. Enaruna finished with 19 points on 8/10 shooting along with 10 rebounds. Caleb Grill added 11 points for a Cyclone squad that went 19/20 from the free-throw line.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy