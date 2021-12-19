ACGC wrestlers place 8th at West Central Activities Conference Tournament
(Ogden) Runner-up finishes from Tegan Slaybaugh at 113 pounds and Gavin Sloss at 120 pounds marked the top performances for the ACGC wrestlers on Saturday at the West Central Activities Conference Tourney.
The Chargers scored 100.5 points and finished 8th in the 9 team field. Finishing 3rd individually were Tatum Bares (126), Cayden Jensen (152), Michael Fuller (220), and Payton Jacobe (285). Coming in 4th was Bryce Rochholz (195).
Team champion Interstate-35 had five in the finals with two champs-Ryley Snell (285) and Ryan Steinlage (138).
Team Scoring
- Interstate-35 176.5
- Woodward-Granger 149
- Pleasantville 141
- Ogden 139.5
- West Central Valley 116
- Eearlham 112
- Panorama 11
- ACGC 100.5
- Van Meter 72
Individual Results
106
1st Place – Dallas Canoyer of Earlham
2nd Place – Alex Saxton of Woodward-Granger
3rd Place – Laine Christe of Panorama
4th Place – Andrew Carl of West Central Valley
5th Place – Jesse Smith of Pleasantville
6th Place – Graham Nagel of Interstate 35
113
1st Place – Kolton Munson of Ogden
2nd Place – Tegan Slaybaugh of AC/GC
3rd Place – Michael Upp of Interstate 35
4th Place – Nathan Hansen of Earlham
5th Place – Alyc Phippen of West Central Valley
120
1st Place – Payton Harger of Earlham
2nd Place – Gavin Sloss of AC/GC
3rd Place – Easton Padilla of Van Meter
4th Place – Cole Pelleymounter of Ogden
5th Place – Landon Kirtley of Panorama
6th Place – George Dutrey of Interstate 35
126
1st Place – Will Knapp of Panorama
2nd Place – Malachi Hruska of Earlham
3rd Place – Tatum Bates of AC/GC
4th Place – James Dorrian of Woodward-Granger
5th Place – Daniel Landeros of Interstate 35
6th Place – Simon Hickingbottom of Ogden
132
1st Place – Mason Drake of Van Meter
2nd Place – Chase Baker of Interstate 35
3rd Place – Caleb Cook of Pleasantville
4th Place – Wyatt Sprecher of Ogden
5th Place – Jayden Flugge-Smith of Woodward-Granger
6th Place – Wesley Ganoe of West Central Valley
138
1st Place – Ryan Steinlage of Interstate 35
2nd Place – Kitt Lundy of Pleasantville
3rd Place – Wyatt Mangano of West Central Valley
4th Place – Lane Williams of Ogden
5th Place – Tjaden Smeltzer of Woodward-Granger
145
1st Place – Kale Munson of Ogden
2nd Place – Nick Steinlage of Interstate 35
3rd Place – Cayden Van Meer of Panorama
4th Place – Carter Metcalf of Pleasantville
5th Place – Braiden Beane of West Central Valley
6th Place – Ryan Stiles of Earlham
152
1st Place – Blaise Beane of West Central Valley
2nd Place – Jacob Hiemstra of Pleasantville
3rd Place – Cayden Jensen of AC/GC
4th Place – Korbyn Maxwell of Interstate 35
5th Place – Brayden Simons of Woodward-Granger
6th Place – Nathan Comer of Ogden
160
1st Place – Dustin Harney of Woodward-Granger
2nd Place – Jackson Boese of Van Meter
3rd Place – Kaedon Lindsay of West Central Valley
4th Place – Cohl Burdette of Ogden
5th Place – Isaiah Smith of Interstate 35
6th Place – Dawson Schrader of Pleasantville
170
1st Place – Nic Swalla of Earlham
2nd Place – Dillen Ammons of Pleasantville
3rd Place – Chase Darst of Interstate 35
4th Place – Jackson Potter of Woodward-Granger
5th Place – Brock Button of Van Meter
6th Place – Zane Mathews of Ogden
182
1st Place – Kolby Fogarty of Woodward-Granger
2nd Place – Keyton Van Gundy of Panorama
3rd Place – Ross Stephens of Pleasantville
4th Place – Tyler Kathman of Ogden
195
1st Place – Aiden Kathman of Ogden
2nd Place – Trevor Daggett of Pleasantville
3rd Place – Zach Teague of West Central Valley
4th Place – Bryce Rochholz of AC/GC
5th Place – Bryce Hockenson of Woodward-Granger
220
1st Place – Cooper Andersen of Panorama
2nd Place – Evan Foreman of Interstate 35
3rd Place – Michael Fuller of AC/GC
4th Place – Dylan Major of Woodward-Granger
5th Place – Alex Swanson of Pleasantville
6th Place – Thomas Doughty of Ogden
285
1st Place – Ryley Snell of Interstate 35
2nd Place – Alex Evans of Woodward-Granger
3rd Place – Payton Jacobe of AC/GC
4th Place – Ayden Phippen of West Central Valley
5th Place – Wyatt Mann of Pleasantville
6th Place – Joel Cooper of Panorama
