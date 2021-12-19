ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Masalchi by Atul Kochhar: ‘Come here for a bit of everything’ – restaurant review

By Jay Rayner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrfR3_0dQrbSbg00

Masalchi by Atul Kochhar, 2 Wembley Park Blvd, Wembley HA9 0HP (020 8634 8181). Half plates £4-£7.50; large plates £6-£14; desserts £4.50; wines from £24; cobra beer £6.50 a pint

In the middle of October, the Indian chef Atul Kochhar opened a massively spendy and also quite simply massive restaurant called Mathura , inside what was formerly the Westminster fire station. It offers a tasting menu at £110 or an à la carte with starters at around £20 each. Many of the main courses are more than £40, including a wagyu fillet with 24ct gold leaf at £85 because, as we know, sigh, eating gold leaf is a thing. These days the only fires to be dealt with by this building are credit cards spontaneously combusting.

The launch could be taken as an act of great bravery. I’m not so sure. There are lots of restaurants in central London charging big-ticket prices right now and they all seem to be full; mostly with the sort of people you could never tire of poking with the sharp end of an unsanitary stick. Prices have also increased recently, by as much as 20% against pre-pandemic levels in some places. And yet what all the chefs and restaurateurs I’ve spoken to tell me is that, while there may be staff shortages, there is no shortage of customers. Kochhar will doubtless find plenty of takers for that £85 gold-flecked wagyu, even if I’m not among them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Vl7J_0dQrbSbg00
‘Deeply spiced’: Chicken 65. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

Just five days after he opened Mathura, Kochhar opened a second restaurant, nine miles or so to the northwest, in Wembley. Masalchi , which roughly translates as “spice master”, is so close to the stadium that on match days diners will be able to hear the crowd sigh with disappointment when a goal is missed. It is, I think, the really brave venture. Partly it’s the scale. This is a big old beast of a glass-walled room, which can seat 120. There are huge square pillars tiled in iridescent shades of blue and gold, and a ceiling clad in blond wood strips. It has something of the canteen about it.

It’s also keenly priced. The menu starts with a long list of what they call half plates, many of which cost less than a fiver. Why they can’t be called “small” plates, I don’t know. Small is a word I understand. Half just makes me want to ask “of what?” Alongside those are bigger dishes at between £6 and £12. It will therefore have to make its money on volume. That means it can not simply depend on crowds looking for something to eat before watching their team lose in the stadium next door, or before being waltzed into dribbling unconsciousness by the weird dinner-jacketed and bow-tied personality cult that is André Rieu and his Orchestra at the SSE Wembley Arena, who play on 18 May 2022. As you didn’t ask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35h3ve_0dQrbSbg00
‘Comfort food for grown-ups’: mutton keema with potatoes. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

The fact is it needs locals to come and keep coming. Which is where it gets interesting. Wembley is a focus for the capital’s Indian community. Masalchi is surrounded by brilliant, cheap and often long-established restaurants, representing various parts of the subcontinent’s culinary traditions: places like Sakonis , Goan Spice Café and Restaurant , and Pradip’s . If his kitchen gets it wrong, the Indian community, who are here in force tonight, will quickly let him know. It may be to Masalchi’s benefit then that, instead of a tight geographical frame, it takes its inspiration from street food across the entirety of the Indian subcontinent, with origins often explicitly described.

Come here for a bit of everything, because that’s what you get. Expect uncompromising fire and depth, and to recall what you ate for a few hours afterwards. Regard mask wearing after the meal as a joyous way by which to extend the experience as you breathe and rebreathe your dinner. Two-thirds of the half plates happen to be vegan; these dishes always were meat- and dairy-free. From Uttar Pradesh there’s aloo kachori , the carb-on-carb fest of crisp bread pockets filled with potato curry, then gloriously swamped in more of the same, and there’s the textural joy of sundal, a warm south Indian salad of coconut, peanuts and chickpeas. A pile of disc-shaped poori with a turnip and carrot pickle fails to grab our attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156FkO_0dQrbSbg00
‘Textural joy’: sundal salad of coconut, peanuts and chickpeas. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

From Chennai comes a plate of the deeply spiced and fried chicken 65, with dry-fried chillies. Depending on the source you use, it’s named because of its origins in 1965 at the Buhari Hotel or, rather less persuasively, because of the 65 chilli peppers involved, or the 65 pieces of chicken it demands. Origin stories like this are only really interesting if the dish is any good and this is. It’s fried chicken in mighty steel toe-capped boots.

The list of grills includes Lahori lamb chops. If what you crave, if what you really hunger after, is the hand-on-bone action of dark and crusted lamb chops, this is not the place for you. Go to Gifto’s Lahore Karahi in Southall or one of the Mirch Masalas or, of course, Tayyabs in Whitechapel. (Other Pakistani grill houses are always available.) But as part of a menu drawing on a whole bunch of different traditions of which these fat-cut lamb chops can be a part, they are more than agreeable. Here, for example, they get to sit alongside a light and soft fish curry from Southern India and, from Lucknow, an enormously engaging bowl of mutton keema (or mince) with potatoes. It’s pure comfort food for grownups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAtEP_0dQrbSbg00
‘Carb-on-carb fest’: aloo kachori, crisp bread pockets filled with potato curry. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

We have foregone bread and rice, for fear it will dent the space that could otherwise be used for more pressing dishes. With this bowlful I do miss a naan. Oh well. I’ll just have to spoon it away neat. I’m good at jobs like that. A smoky side of roasted and mashed aubergine, bold with acidity and chilli, helps with this noble task.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H67Xy_0dQrbSbg00
‘Refreshing and sweet’: tandoori pineapple with coconut sorbet. Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Observer

The dessert menu includes gulab jamun, those rose syrup-drenched golden dumplings, guaranteed to ease away the more intense flavours. I assume there’s a handbook somewhere that insists they must be included on a menu like this. They’re absolutely fine. More refreshingly, there are sweet, juicy chunks of pineapple deeply charred from a trip through the tandoor, across which the pristine white of a coconut sorbet gently melts. Cobra and Malabar are available by the pint and there’s an entirely serviceable list of wines and cocktails. There’s also a menu for those who, for dietary or cultural reasons, do not eat alliums.

Until now Atul Kochhar has been a chef who has swum only in the deep waters of high-end Indian food. This is his first casual spot. I suspect it won’t be his last.

News bites

The restaurant sector is reporting rampant cancellations following the introduction of new Plan B Covid restrictions and concerns over the Omicron variant. Now Sacha Lord, Greater Manchester’s night-time economy adviser, has launched a campaign calling on Chancellor Rishi Sunak not to return hospitality to the full 20% vat rate. It’s currently at 12.5%, a rise from the emergency 5% level introduced in July 2020. According to Lord if the rise goes ahead it could result in 120,000 job losses due to business failures.

The latest restaurant operator to celebrate their environmental credentials is Boparan Restaurant Group which has Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Giraffe, among others. They’ve announced they are now carbon neutral. Like a number of operators who have made similar announcements, they are offsetting all their direct emissions. Critics have pointed out this is merely mitigating impact, rather than actual de-carbonising. However, they say they have been using renewable sources of energy across the estate since 2019.

Adam Breeden, co-founder of restaurant groups themed around sports like bowling (All Star Lanes), darts (Flight Club) and ping pong (Bounce), has announced a new venture, combining a food and drink offering with digital race simulations. The first will be in the One New Change retail development in the City of London. Meanwhile, Norwich is to get Putt Putt Noodle, an Asian-inspired restaurant built around crazy golf. Frankly, I find just typing these words exhausting. Newsbites will now take a rest until 9 January.

Email Jay at jay.rayner@observer.co.uk or follow him on Twitter @jayrayner1

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Six by Nico, London W1: ‘It feels a bit like a neglected All Bar One’ – restaurant review

Six by Nico was the busiest restaurant on Charlotte Street in London on a recent Saturday night, and the people at the front desk – you couldn’t really call them receptionists or even a maître d’, because the vibe here is much, much less structured than that – were fobbing off hopeful walk-ins by the dozen. Those who had already been disappointed stood outside in huddles, hungry and seemingly without a plan. Still, the fact that this street is hectic again after the past 18 months is a good news story. In the very nadir of last winter’s lockdown, Charlotte Street became a name I thought carefully about bringing up whenever I was discussing “the state of where we are” with food industry sorts. The truth was too brutal. Many of them hadn’t witnessed first-hand how this once-twinkly, charming thoroughfare, popular with Londoners as well as tourists, was now desolate, boarded-up, bin bag-laden and a sort of Spaghetti Junction for Fitzrovia’s foxes.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Aldi’s £14 champagne becomes UK bestseller after Moët & Chandon

A £14 own-label champagne from Aldi has become a hit in the UK and is second only to Moët & Chandon in sales as shoppers seek luxury but without the hefty price tag. Veuve Monsigny, available only at the discounter, has overtaken Lanson, one of France’s most storied names, according to figures from the data firm IRI.
DRINKS
The Guardian

Don’t put a cork in it: why Australia still loves its boxed ‘goon’ wine

Boxed wine is one of Australia’s most extraordinary contributions to the wine industry, also known as cardboardeaux, bag-in-box or, more commonly, goon (from flagon). The Australian winemaker Thomas Angrove patented the design for a one-gallon polyethylene bladder in a cardboard box in 1965, inspired by the ancient method of storing wine in goat skins. The first model required drinkers to cut a corner of the plastic bag and reseal it with a special category peg (used to transport battery acid).
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atul Kochhar
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sacha Lord
Person
André Rieu
Mashed

What '86' Means At A Restaurant

You're dining out with your peeps, and a harried hostess walks past and mutters in a hushed tone to a passing server, "Turn and burn the campers on 46, we're in the weeds" to which the server replies, "I'm slammed, I need a comp on 32 and the kitchen is buried." You then hear the expo in the open kitchen yell, "Fire two hockey pucks, I've got three burgers all day, two pucks, one bleeding, drop fries, I need that steak on the fly," to which the cook replies, "Copy, 5-out on burgers, steak has wings," and you are thinking you've wandered into an alternate universe. What is this language they are speaking?
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Removing Multiple Menu Items Soon

Burger King is readying itself for some significant menu changes in coming months. Parent company Restaurant Brands International, who also owns Popeyes and Tim Horton's, is looking to streamline the ordering at Burger King and eliminate "sandwich builds" that are complicated and doing more in the design of the general menu to make ordering simpler for the customer.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Restaurants#Indian Food#Food Drink#Cobra
Mashed

Holiday Trifle Recipe

In the U.S., when we talk about a trifle we're usually referring to something that is no big deal. However, if someone's behavior is described as trifling, Urban Dictionary explains that this means they're up to shady business. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean though, trifle is something entirely different and infinitely more enjoyable. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka who blogs at The Flexible Fridge explains that "Trifle is traditionally found in British cuisine." She describes it as "a layered dessert mainly with sponge, jelly, berries, and cream."
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Chicago

Gordon Ramsay's Gourmet Burger Joint Opens in Chicago Friday

Gordon Ramsay Burger has officially arrived in Chicago. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened a third location of his infamous burger restaurant in the Windy City, located in the Near North neighborhood, on Friday. The menu features several unique bites, including Hellfire Chicken Wings, a Chipotle Dawg, a Vegan Burger and...
CHICAGO, IL
Telegraph

The best champagne and sparkling wines to buy for Christmas 2021

It's that time of year again - time to stock up on the champagne and sparkling wine with which to celebrate the holiday season. For those who tend to be slightly more particular with your choice of bubbles, it's advisable to head to the shops and put in your orders now, to give your delivery time to arrive for upcoming festivities.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTVZ

Papa Johns’ new crust is inspired by a city known for its pizza

Papa Johns is tossing up a New York-inspired pizza nationwide. Beginning December 27, the chain is rolling out its take on a New York-style pizza that features “eight oversized, foldable slices with just the right balance of crust and toppings.” The city’s pizzas are known to be bigger than average with a less dough-y crust compared to their counterparts.
RESTAURANTS
Darshak Rana

Did Domino's Pizza Change Its Recipe?

For decades, there has been a Domino's Pizza presence in the United States. The fast-food business is probably very familiar to anyone who has ever been too tired or found it boring to cook at home.
Boston Magazine

Restaurant Review: Contessa Is Worth the Wait

Once you (finally) score a seat, you'll find the table is set for exceptional Italian. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. I once got into Contessa for dinner three times in a single week. And if that doesn’t explode your brain,...
BOSTON, MA
bocamag.com

Restaurant Review: Lionfish

They may be exotic and prevalent in aquariums, but lionfish are venomous invasive species that are wreaking havoc on our Atlantic and Caribbean reef ecosystems. Fortunately, this Atlantic Avenue restaurant is doing something about it. Its menu features this white flaky fish in a variety of preparations, including whole fried and as a bright ceviche. Since it opened last fall, this first outpost of the San Diego-based restaurant has become the place to be seen on the Ave with its weekly happy hour and lively weekend brunch.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Where to Order Chinese Food on Christmas Day

The tradition of Jews spending Christmas Day in Chinese restaurants is an old and honorable one, dating back to the turn of the 20th century. Over the years, a movie was added to the ritual, because there’s only so much sitting around the house one family can do before someone feels the urge to commit a violent act. Other non-Christians — and even some Christians — noticed this tradition and saw that it was good. Traditionally, observers of Chinese-food-and-a-movie chose the restaurant based on proximity to the movie theater, but this year, due to the rise of the extra-contagious omicron variant, many people are electing to do the movie part at home. The silver lining: The food can come from anywhere now. Here’s a list of some of the best Chinese restaurants in Chicago open on Christmas Day, all of which offer pickup or delivery.
CHICAGO, IL
thelostogle.com

TLO Restaurant Review: Café Contemporary

As I stopped in for nothing more than a cup of coffee after viewing the remarkable Open World exhibit, I can honestly say I didn’t expect the menu at Café Contemporary, 11 NW 11th in Oklahoma Contemporary, to be a blissful work of art itself. My friend was buying a...
RESTAURANTS
Santa Monica Mirror

CBD Restaurant Coming to Santa Monica

Chef Chris Sayegh copening Pico Boulevard restaurant. A CBD bar and restaurant will be coming to Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica. Chef Chris Sayegh, the owner of The Herbal Chef culinary platform that “creates intriguing and delectable food first and infuses it with cannabis second”, will be opening a bar called Nostalgia on 1326 Pico Blvd that will transition into a full restaurant in January of 2022 as reported by What Now Los Angeles.
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

85K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy