SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wave of low pressure systems out in the Pacific edged every closer to Northern California early Tuesday, carrying with it the threat of intense rain and several feet of new snow for the Sierra well into the Christmas holiday weekend. Showers were expected to begin in the San Francisco Bay Area by the afternoon hours on Tuesday, moving from the North Bay southward, and continuing through Christmas Day. “We are going to see waves of rain, so off-and-on rain the next several days,” said KPIX 5 meteorologist Mary Lee. “Bringing 1-3 inches through the holiday weekend.” The...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO