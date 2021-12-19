Architect Omar Gandhi combines home and office life in Halifax

As the director of the Mackinac State Historic Parks and a sixth-generation native of the Upper Peninsula, Steven C. Brisson is steeped in the history of Mackinac Island. He is the author of six books on Mackinac and is an expert on the area’s maritime history. His newest book, “Architectural Missionary: D. Fred Charlton in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, 1887-1918,” tells the story of the Upper Peninsula’s most prolific architect, who was responsible for the design of more than 400 significant public buildings, churches, schools and baronial homes in the Upper Peninsula. Among his most notable structures are the Marquette County Courthouse and Newberry State Mental Institution, along with the home of former Lansing resident John Munro Longyear, which is a story unto itself.

