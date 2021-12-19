ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Architect Omar Gandhi combines home and office life in Halifax

By Ellie Stathaki
Wallpaper*
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitect Omar Gandhi was looking for a way to consolidate home and office life when he came upon an overgrown, narrow lot in the North End of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Gandhi, who heads up his eponymous practice in both Halifax and Toronto, hadn’t set out to design his own space, but...

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Cofounder Studio Home Office / JAI Architects and Interior

Text description provided by the architects. This project started when a graphic design couple who founded a design firm called "COFOUNDER STUDIO" wanted to start their life together in a place that can be both a home and an office in one. They came to the architects with a small rectangular piece of land and requirements that must be reasonably fit for two persons and one energetic dog.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Meet Michael Ford, the hip hop architect

Michael Ford is a busy man. The Detroit-born, Maddison-based architect not only heads the small but dynamic studio, Brandnu Design, focusing on architecture, community engagement, textiles, and fashion; he also spearheads the Hip Hop Architecture Camp, ‘an international initiative which uses hip-hop culture as a catalyst to introduce underrepresented youth to architecture, design, and urban planning in a culturally relevant way’.
HIP HOP
ArchDaily

Architect Talk: Werner Sobek on Bringing Bold Ideas to Life

Architect and engineer Werner Sobek has a knack for making the world’s most complex designs possible. His imaginative structural solutions have aided the work of Helmut Jahn, Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, Rem Koolhaus and others over a fruitful career. In this virtual talk, Sobek discusses how building technologies have...
DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gandhi
Wallpaper*

The minimalist bath for the architecturally minded

Barcelona is a metropolis of architectural wonder, where both classic and modern structures adhere to principles of organic design creating a skyline of timeless works of art. The Catalonian capital is also sea-adjacent, with a 4km sandy beach at the edge of its hot and atmospheric urban sprawl. From the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Chicago architects Borderless Studio advocate for spatial justice

Mexico-born architect and urban designer Paola Aguirre Serrano set up Borderless Studio in 2016 in Chicago – and was joined by Illinois native Dennis Milam in 2019. Now, with offices in their home base and soon one in San Antonio, Texas, the duo lead a practice of five centred on ‘interdisciplinary projects, and connecting communities to design processes’.
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African#Nova Scotian
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $49 Million Dubai Penthouse Has a Glass-Sided Pool and 3 Whole Floors

Jenga is that fun game where you stack wooden blocks, then ever-so-carefully pull one out and place it on top. The key is not to let the tower wobble and tumble. Gaze at the soon-to-be-completed Royal Atlantis Residences building on the man-made, palm-tree-shaped island that’s Dubai’s the Palm Jumeirah, and its stunning design looks like a half-played Jenga game. Seemingly defying gravity, the just-listed $49 million triplex penthouse, taking-up the 35th, 36th and 37th floors of the Royal Atlantis, is like Jenga on steroids. Each of the three rectangular cubes are stacked and offset on top of each other. “Dubai is a...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Wallpaper*

Måns Tham’s Container House is an unconventional Stockholm home

In 2015, a couple approached Swedish architect Måns Tham with an unusual idea. They wanted to build a house out of old shipping containers, drawing on their fascination with customised American cars and a DIY, industrial aesthetic. Tham obliged, and following some intensive research on fabrication, engineering and insulation methods to adapt this somewhat ubiquitous but certainly unconventional, especially for homes, building unit, Container House was born.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Best budget hotels in Edinburgh to stay for value of money

A city break in Edinburgh tops many a UK bucket list. But here’s the thing: the crowds attending its world-beating festivals and marquee events can make sourcing the right hotel an intimidating experience. There are the expensive ones, pocketed in miniature estates; and the pricey Princes Street bastions, which give Edinburgh Castle a run for its money in terms of jewel-dripping glamour. But in the wynds and alleys between there are plenty of less flashy, less splashy boltholes and boutiques worthy of your patronage.Outside of August, December and the buildup to Hogmanay (New Year’s Eve, for those not in the...
WORLD
lansingcitypulse.com

Exploring the life of legendary architect Fred Charlton

As the director of the Mackinac State Historic Parks and a sixth-generation native of the Upper Peninsula, Steven C. Brisson is steeped in the history of Mackinac Island. He is the author of six books on Mackinac and is an expert on the area’s maritime history. His newest book, “Architectural Missionary: D. Fred Charlton in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, 1887-1918,” tells the story of the Upper Peninsula’s most prolific architect, who was responsible for the design of more than 400 significant public buildings, churches, schools and baronial homes in the Upper Peninsula. Among his most notable structures are the Marquette County Courthouse and Newberry State Mental Institution, along with the home of former Lansing resident John Munro Longyear, which is a story unto itself.
LANSING, MI
Wallpaper*

In remembrance: Chris Wilkinson (1945 – 2021)

The British architect Chris Wilkinson has died at the age of 76. Wilkinson set up Chris Wilkinson Architects in 1983, changing the name of the practice to WilkinsonEyre in 1999 to acknowledge Jim Eyre’s partnership. Wilkinson began his career working for the architects who were changing the face of the industry. At the offices of Norman Foster, Richard Rogers, and Michael and Patty Hopkins, he gained an intuitive understanding of the increasingly important relationship between architectural design, structure, systems, and technology.
ENTERTAINMENT
Wallpaper*

Matthew Avallone proposes ‘inhabitable park-scape’ for togetherness in Tijuana

Matthew Avallone explores notions of displacement and reclamation of land in his graduate project ‘La Sagrada Familia: The Collective Unification of Tijuana’s Displaced Youth’. The Royal College of Art (RCA) graduate’s thesis was subsequently nominated for a slew of awards, including RIBA’s Silver Medal, The Architect’s Journal...
VISUAL ART
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com

Holiday luncheon for Halifax COA

Everyone was in a festive mood at the return of the annual Halifax Council on Aging Holiday Luncheon held on Dec. 1 at the Holy Apostles Parish Center on the campus of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Halifax. Halifax first responders along with staff from the Plymouth County...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Wallpaper*

Jean Prouvé and Neil Hutchinson’s magnificent Villa Seynave hits the market

Becoming the owner of a historic house can be a daunting prospect. Part caretaker, part curator, you’re in danger of having every aspect of your life, taste, and décor choices placed under extreme scrutiny, with little or no options for alteration or expansion. It helps, therefore, to find a property that is a fully realised masterpiece, without the need for substantial modernisation or restoration; enter, Villa Seynave by Jean Prouvé and Neil Hutchinson and its finely tuned modernist architecture.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy