WEST CHESTER, PA — State law requires all dogs three months and older to be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. An annual dog license is $8.50, or $6.50 if the animal is spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs that have permanent identification like a microchip or tattoo. Older adults and people with disabilities may be eligible for discounts.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO