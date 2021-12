JLaw in the Spider-Man franchise would be interesting to see. I think we can all agree that Jennifer Lawrence's time in the Marvel Universe divided the fandom and while her portrayal of Mystique was actually above decent, her being the focal point of Fox's now-defunct X-Men franchise didn't sit well with a lot of fans. Now, with the Multiverse in play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's a strong possibility that we'll see her reprise her mutant role in the billion-dollar franchise but according to a new rumor, it looks like Sony Pictures has other plans for her potential return to the Marvel Realm.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO