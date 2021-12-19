ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

How consistent have the top Asian teams in women's football been over the last five years?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoal takes a look at the change of FIFA rankings of the top Asian teams... Interest in women’s football has been on the rise over the last few years with a lot more participation across all age groups. FIFA published the latest set of rankings earlier...

BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

South Korean Olympic champion suspended over text messages

Two-time Olympic short-track champion Shim Suk-hee has been suspended for two months over her text messages that authorities say “marred the dignity of athletes," a decision that could bar her from attending the Beijing Winter Olympics.The Korea Staking Union said Wednesday it decided to suspend Shim from the national team during a disciplinary meeting held Tuesday. Shim can appeal the ruling to the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee or file for an injunction with a local court. Even if either of them accepts her appeal, the Korea Staking Union isn't obliged to overturn or lessen its penalty immediately and...
SPORTS
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Liverpool’s Salah headlines Egypt's provisional squad

The England based forward leads a large number of players pushing to make the Pharaohs squad for January’s African football showpiece. Coach Carlos Queiroz has picked a provisional squad of 40 ahead of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign in January, with Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny making the cut.
SOCCER
goal.com

'Anything can happen' for Kaizer Chiefs in PSL title race - Ntiya-Ntiya

The left-back believes if Amakhosi can collect maximum points in their forthcoming assignments they can defy the odds and secure the league. Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya is optimistic they can still win the PSL title despite being 18 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. The Brazilians have played 17 games...
SOCCER
goal.com

ISL: Hugo Boumous brace helps ATK Mohun Bagan edge past Northeast in a five-goal thriller

It was 3 v 1 and Manvir chooses to go all by himself. But he fails to keep his shot on target. What an exhilarating game of football! North East had taken an early lead but the Mariners cruised control their way back into the game with three successive goals. Although Mashoor Shareef pulled one back for Jamil, it was too little too late to salvage a point.
SOCCER
goal.com

Spurs exit Europe after forfeiting final UEFA Europa Conference League group stage game following Covid outbreak

The Premier League club have seen their continental commitments for 2021-22 brought to a close with a 3-0 win awarded to opponents Rennes. Tottenham are out of Europe after being forced to forfeit their final UEFA Europa Conference League group stage game against Rennes, with the fixture initially called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Spurs camp.
UEFA
goal.com

How many Premier League players are vaccinated?

Everything you need to know about the jab status of the Premier League in 2021-22 With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 causing a new record-high case total in the UK, the Premier League has had to call of several matches with clubs suffering from outbreaks of the virus. December has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

‘Kakamega Homeboyz eyes glued on FKF Premier League title’ – Shimanyula warns Gor Mahia and Tusker

The football administrator maintains his club has what it takes to break K’Ogalo and Brewers’ league dominance this campaign. Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has sent a clear warning to title rivals Gor Mahia and Tusker, they will not rest until they lay their hands on the FKF Premier League title at the end of the current campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

'We were missing some of Southeast Asia's biggest names' - Inside Philippines' complicated Suzuki Cup with Schrock, Bias & Reichelt

Things did not go quite to plan for the Azkals, but they are adamant it was not all bad as they brought some joy to the people back home. As the final whistle went at Bishan Stadium, bringing an end to both Philippines’ clash with Myanmar and their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign as a whole, the Azkals players shared some consolatory embraces and high fives as they made their way off the pitch.
WORLD
goal.com

Blow for Nigeria as Genk’s Onuachu may miss Afcon 2021

The towering striker suffered an injury setback as the Smurfs settled for a draw against Brian Priske’s men on Sunday. Paul Onuachu suffered a new injury setback and looks set to miss Nigeria’s campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The lanky striker hurt his...
FIFA

