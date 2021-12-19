ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Five Actors Who Should Play Alfred Hitchcock In A Biopic

By A.E. Oats
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfred Hitchcock is one of the most revered entertainers in the history of film, which is why it’s quite bizarre that there haven’t been a lot of portrayals of the director in front of the camera. He was notably portrayed by Anthony Hopkins in a 2012 biopic titled Hitchcock, Toby Jones...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
fox40jackson.com

'The Birds' star Tippi Hedren says Alfred Hitchcock 'ruined' her career: He had 'a dark side'

When Alfred Hitchock first saw Nathalie Hedren in a 1961 commercial for a diet drink named Sego, he immediately felt the young model could be the next Grace Kelly. The budding starlet, now known as Tippi Hedren, was offered a seven-year contract by the famous director. But despite making her film debut in 1963’s “The Birds,” her relationship with Hitchcock soured.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Ranking All the Films of Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick is one of the most celebrated and studied filmmakers in the history of the medium. In terms of bridging the generational divide between classic Hollywood cinema, the auteur-driven European New Wave of the 1960s, and the modern era, Kubrick got to display his signature style and filmmaking prowess within each. In a career that spanned nearly half a century, Kubrick made only 13 feature films, and each film features it’s own methodically-staged, filmed, and unique vision of stories that ran the gamut of the full spectrum of human emotion and progress. Since his untimely death in 1999 at the age of 70, his imprint on cinema and his overall legacy has only grown–and he was already a legend in his time. His films could be cold, detached, and nihilistic, but this was part of his audacious examination of humanity’s deepest flaws. When he wasn’t probing uncomfortable truths about the human condition, he was making us glimmer in awe at the wonders of the cosmos in 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) or, forcing us to laugh at the hypocrisy and madness of the worst impulses of the Cold War (Dr. Strangelove). There have been endless rankings of his filmography, but any movie aficionado cannot help but add their input to the conversation. With that, here are my own personal rankings of the Kubrick canon.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Ailes
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Michael Gambon
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Judi Dench
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Person
Charles Dickens
cogconnected.com

Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo Spins onto PC

Have you ever suffered from a dizzy spell? One that changed your perception so much so that you feel yourself teetering on the brink of insanity? Hopefully not, but if you wanted to try Pendulo Studios has brought your chance to PC. Today, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo comes to PC. Based roughly on the movie, by Alfred Hitchcock with the same name, Vertigo brings a new narrative adventure to gaming. A press release from Pendulo provides more details.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Swan Song

The recently Golden Globe-nominated feature has an all-star cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, and Glenn Close. Swan Song is about Cameron, a husband, and father who is expecting his second child but ends up being diagnosed with a terminal illness. From there, Cameron grapples on whether he should tell his family or not. This list will name the five excellent movies that involve the cast of Swan Song. Let’s get started with the first film.
MOVIES
Daily Breeze

Lost Reading Classics: Investigating the Alfred Hitchcock and the Three Investigators book series

As with any group of elementary school kids, my mid-1970s playground pals had a wide assortment of heroes. Some of us wanted to be Evel Knievel. Some of us idolized Joe Namath. Some of us modeled ourselves on “The Fonz.” And there was at least one kid in our gang who wanted to grow up to be Gene Simmons of Kiss. But from the ages of 8 to about 10, I really wanted to be Jupiter Jones.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVOvermind

Why Holmes and Watson Bombed At The Box Office

On Christmas Day of 2018, Will Ferell and John C. Reilly teamed up for the third time (Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Step Brothers) onscreen to play Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson, who investigate a mysterious murder at Buckingham Palace. Holmes and Watson started off on a bad note when Deadline originally reported that Netflix passed on buying the comedy because the streaming service was dismayed by the low-test scores that the film received prior to release. Therefore, Holmes & Watson was stuck in theaters against Vice, Aquaman, and Mary Poppins Returns. The main issue is that the film couldn’t even match half the quality of any of the three movies. At one point, the film held the rare distinction of having 0% on rotten tomatoes; however, the score has managed to receive a 10% since that time. More importantly, the film failed to recoup its $42 million production budget, as Holmes & Watson only made $41 million worldwide. So, what happened? It’s clear that the level of quality helped with the failure of Holmes & Watson, bur Ferrell and Reilly have over 20 films that have made $100 million worldwide, thus Holmes & Watson should’ve produced better results than it originally did. Let’s examine further why the 2016 feature bombed at the box office.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Making Movies#Film Star#Dial M For Murder#Psycho#New York Times
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Movie Heroes of All Time

There’s a Tina Turner song called “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” but 24/7 Tempo begs to differ. “The more heroes the better,” we say and so we’ve assembled a list of 50 of the best of them from the past 90 years of cinematic history, as compiled by the American Film Institute for its report […]
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
24/7 Wall St.

The 50 Best Gangster Movies of All Time

Of all the genres of film, there may be none more beloved by American moviegoers than the organized crime drama. For well over a century, film fans have flocked to theaters to see extraordinary tales of people living outside the law. One of the very first plot-based films to tell a full story was 1903’s […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Great British Breakouts of 2021

The winners’ lists at both the Oscars and Emmys this year were — as has become something of an annual tradition — rather Brit-heavy. Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya and Emerald Fennell were among the half-dozen Academy wins from across the Atlantic, while the small screen side saw an even greater British domination thanks to Emmy wins for Michaela Coel, Kate Winslet, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Ewan McGregor. While many of these names will undoubtedly make return trips to awards ceremonies in years to come, 2021 has seen the emergence of a number of fresher faces in front of and behind the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint Return to Hogwarts

As the countdown to one of the most anticipated small-screen events of the season continues, HBO Max has revealed the official trailer for the upcoming “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.” The HBO Max special reunites the series’ beloved cast and filmmakers to reminisce, 10 years after the release of the last film, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.” Watch the trailer below, and watch the special on the streaming platform on New Year’s Day. Announced last month, per HBO Max, “the retrospective special invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 20 Years Ago, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Ruled Them All

These days, Peter Jackson is earning praise for his three-part Disney+ Beatles documentary, Get Back. But 20 years ago, he made his mark on pop culture with another three-part series about a beloved band of sorts — The Lord of the Rings, which debuted in theaters Dec. 19, 2001. Based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, the trilogy’s first film, The Fellowship of the Ring, kicked off the saga of the Hobbits from the Shire who join forces with Men, Elves and Dwarves to undertake an arduous journey to defeat the evil Sauron and restore peace to Middle-earth. Jackson cast Elijah...
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Who is the actor playing Aberforth Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts 3?

The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, which looks into the past of Albus Dumbledore, has finally dropped, with fans excited for its 2022 release. The teaser for the film hints that Albus’ brother will feature, with fans curious to know which actor will play Aberforth Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts 3. Let’s take a look…
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy