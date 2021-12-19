Five Actors Who Should Play Alfred Hitchcock In A Biopic

Stanley Kubrick is one of the most celebrated and studied filmmakers in the history of the medium. In terms of bridging the generational divide between classic Hollywood cinema, the auteur-driven European New Wave of the 1960s, and the modern era, Kubrick got to display his signature style and filmmaking prowess within each. In a career that spanned nearly half a century, Kubrick made only 13 feature films, and each film features it’s own methodically-staged, filmed, and unique vision of stories that ran the gamut of the full spectrum of human emotion and progress. Since his untimely death in 1999 at the age of 70, his imprint on cinema and his overall legacy has only grown–and he was already a legend in his time. His films could be cold, detached, and nihilistic, but this was part of his audacious examination of humanity’s deepest flaws. When he wasn’t probing uncomfortable truths about the human condition, he was making us glimmer in awe at the wonders of the cosmos in 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) or, forcing us to laugh at the hypocrisy and madness of the worst impulses of the Cold War (Dr. Strangelove). There have been endless rankings of his filmography, but any movie aficionado cannot help but add their input to the conversation. With that, here are my own personal rankings of the Kubrick canon.

