LaTosha Brown "You can't out organize" lack of voting rights

Bob Bauer, co-chair of the Election Official Legal Defense Network, talks with Rachel Maddow about the rise in threats against nonpartisan election workers and the work being done to bolster their legal protections and to brace for 2024. Dec. 16, 2021.
Senator Maggie Hassan talks with Rachel Maddow about the looming partisan threat to U.S. democracy and her change of heart about the Senate filibuster rule that Republicans are hiding behind to allow state Republicans to compromise the integrity of the election process.Dec. 17, 2021.
A quiet revolution in the nation’s capital has gained national attention as protesters are risking their lives to ensure voting rights. It’s a movement that calls for Congress to pass and President Biden to sign the Freedom to Vote Act or the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
Rachel Maddow looks at signs that Donald Trump is becoming increasingly impotent as a political figure, with flaccid support among Republicans for his agitation against Mitch McConnell, squishy interest in his live events with disgraced former TV personality Bill O'Reilly, and an endorsement record that isn't standing up well in the heat of Republican primaries. Dec. 18, 2021.
At first glance, a recent Wall Street Journal poll proclaiming that Latino voters are “now evenly split between parties” would appear to be a ground-breaking discovery. But as with many polls that tend to underrepresent the country’s largest ethnic voting bloc, one always has to look beyond the headline and examine the actual data.
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, who built her national reputation by advocating for voting rights, is calling on Congress to take action on federal voting rules as the Democrat launches a second bid to become Georgia’s governor. Senators including Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, Abrams’ close ally, have been arguing in recent days that the Senate must […]
Sen. Joe Manchin III upended President Biden’s domestic agenda on Sunday by signaling his opposition to the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, effectively killing the measure outright. Mr. Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, told “Fox News Sunday” that he had struggled for months over whether to support the mammoth...
Rachel Maddow looks at how Republicans in Wisconsin have become increasingly brazen in their attacks on the state's election system and state officials as no one appears to be holding them accountable while they dismantle the state's democracy. Dec. 22, 2021.
Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
Martin Luther King III on Wednesday (Dec. 15) invited supporters to join him on Jan. 17 in urging Congress and the White House to end the filibuster rule that’s blocking the passage of voting rights legislation. That date has great significance. Jan. 17 is the federal holiday that recognizes...
Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
Politco raised eyebrows Tuesday with a heavily criticized report that Vice President Kamala Harris is the victim of a coordinated attack to ruin her reputation among listeners of Hispanic radio in South Florida. The story, "Democrats riled by Spanish-language radio attacks on Kamala Harris," by Christopher Cadelago and Eugene Daniels...
It's difficult to say with confidence which party will have a majority in the next Congress — a lot will happen between now and November 2022 — but it's not too early to consider what Republicans would do with a Senate majority. On the contrary, it's the sort of thing voters ought to consider before casting their ballots.
Rachel Maddow shares reporting from the Washington Post that the Republican Party is helping Donald Trump pay the legal bills for investigations into his personal business, even though Trump has amassed a fortune in political donations that he could spend on anything, including his own legal bills or the legal bills of his supporters that are being prosecuted for attacking the U.S. Capitol.Dec. 17, 2021.
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman: "All year I have said that Democrats should vote like Democrats and actually deliver for the American people. If I was in D.C. I would proudly vote for this bill." Another less liberal contender, Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), said something similar. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela...
It was nearly six years ago when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly. President Barack Obama soon after nominated Judge Merrick Garland, a center-left, compromise jurist — who'd received praise from Senate Republicans — to fill the vacancy. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell instead decided to impose...
For about four decades, far-right members of Congress enjoyed a special group, intended to be separate from the GOP mainstream. It was called the Republican Study Committee, and it was home to the House's most rigid ideologues and reactionary voices. But a problem soon emerged. As we've discussed, the more...
