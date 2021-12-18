ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

LaTosha Brown "You can't out organize" lack of voting rights

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Voters put people in power because they expected those people...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Softening Trump political potency seen in endorsement flops, limp ticket sales

Rachel Maddow looks at signs that Donald Trump is becoming increasingly impotent as a political figure, with flaccid support among Republicans for his agitation against Mitch McConnell, squishy interest in his live events with disgraced former TV personality Bill O'Reilly, and an endorsement record that isn't standing up well in the heat of Republican primaries. Dec. 18, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Tiffany Cross#Democrats
MSNBC

How Democrats' Hispanic voter bungling could really haunt them in 2022

At first glance, a recent Wall Street Journal poll proclaiming that Latino voters are “now evenly split between parties” would appear to be a ground-breaking discovery. But as with many polls that tend to underrepresent the country’s largest ethnic voting bloc, one always has to look beyond the headline and examine the actual data.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Abrams seeks national voting rights action before 2022 race

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Stacey Abrams, who built her national reputation by advocating for voting rights, is calling on Congress to take action on federal voting rules as the Democrat launches a second bid to become Georgia’s governor. Senators including Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock, Abrams’ close ally, have been arguing in recent days that the Senate must […]
DECATUR, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump says more than he intended while slamming voting rights bill

Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
POTUS
Fox News

Politico raises eyebrows with evidence-free claim Kamala Harris is victim of coordinated Hispanic radio attack

Politco raised eyebrows Tuesday with a heavily criticized report that Vice President Kamala Harris is the victim of a coordinated attack to ruin her reputation among listeners of Hispanic radio in South Florida. The story, "Democrats riled by Spanish-language radio attacks on Kamala Harris," by Christopher Cadelago and Eugene Daniels...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

The Supreme Court question McConnell doesn't want to talk about

It's difficult to say with confidence which party will have a majority in the next Congress — a lot will happen between now and November 2022 — but it's not too early to consider what Republicans would do with a Senate majority. On the contrary, it's the sort of thing voters ought to consider before casting their ballots.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Republican Party helping Trump pay his personal legal bills: WaPo

Rachel Maddow shares reporting from the Washington Post that the Republican Party is helping Donald Trump pay the legal bills for investigations into his personal business, even though Trump has amassed a fortune in political donations that he could spend on anything, including his own legal bills or the legal bills of his supporters that are being prosecuted for attacking the U.S. Capitol.Dec. 17, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Grassley makes up rule as GOP eyes new Supreme Court blockade

It was nearly six years ago when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly. President Barack Obama soon after nominated Judge Merrick Garland, a center-left, compromise jurist — who'd received praise from Senate Republicans — to fill the vacancy. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell instead decided to impose...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Freedom Caucus hatches plan to expand reach of far-right tactics

For about four decades, far-right members of Congress enjoyed a special group, intended to be separate from the GOP mainstream. It was called the Republican Study Committee, and it was home to the House's most rigid ideologues and reactionary voices. But a problem soon emerged. As we've discussed, the more...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy