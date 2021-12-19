ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts topple Patriots, 27-17: Instant analysis

By Nick Melillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3Kgd_0dQrX5Ym00

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) gave the home crowd a scare late but managed to fend off the fourth-quarter comeback of the New England Patriots (9-5). With the final score of 27-17, this is the first Colts victory over the Evil Empire since 2009, and the biggest win of this 2021 season.

The Colts dominated in all three phases for the first two and a half quarters, pitching a shutout, 20-0, before a late surge had every fan on the edge of a seat with flashbacks of prior blown leads. However, with one huge run, bursting through the Patriots defense, Jonathan Taylor called ballgame with a 67-yard rushing touchdown.

Taylor is, as always, our player of the season after coming up huge when this team needed him most of all.

Here’s our instant analysis from this Week 15 win:

What went right

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGjVT_0dQrX5Ym00
AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Colts defense bullied Patriots quarterback Mac Jones early and often in this game. The young signal-caller was feeling the pressure and it showed in his mistakes. The defense forced two turnovers on interceptions thrown by Jones, one by Darius Leonard coming at a critical moment in the red zone. This defense played with a fire and motivation more than has been seen all year, and they were one of the big reasons this game went the way it did at the end of the day.

The play of the special teams unit deserves a shoutout as well for coming up with a huge game-changing takeaway. An early blocked punt was taken in by linebacker E.J. Speed for a touchdown. This was Speed’s second such touchdown on the season. These were the kind of opportunities the Colts had to have to beat one of the top teams in the AFC, and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone’s group delivered just that.

Much was made of Bill Belichick, and how he always takes away whatever the other team does best, and how the Colts were not gonna be able to run on him or his team

Guess what?

They DID JUST THAT to the sweet tune of 226 total yards rushing with 170 coming courtesy of MVP candidate running back Jonathan Taylor running like a freight train all over Lucas Oil Stadium. Taylor put an exclamation point on why he deserves consideration as not just the best running back in the NFL this season, but best player period. Taylor controlled this game from start to finish and it will be exciting to see how far he can take this Colts squad.

What went wrong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DlKar_0dQrX5Ym00
AP Photo/AJ Mast

Sadly, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was somewhat of a non-factor in this game. His stat line of 5-of-12 passing for just 57 yards, one touchdown and one very bad interception are pedestrian numbers, to say the least. In a prime-time game under the lights at home, one would expect your franchise quarterback to have more of an impact in a game with such heavy playoff implications.

The other unfortunate occurrence came from a scuffle involving Colts wide-out Michael Pittman Jr. and Patriots safety Kyle Dugger. Dugger, to put it plainly, assaulted Pittman, ripping his helmet off and throwing punches in full view of the officials. This started a brawl in the pile as Pittman did not seem to enjoy being assaulted from behind, and for some strange reason, both players were ejected instead of just the obvious instigator. This is even after Patriots LB Matt Judon had taken multiple shots to quarterback Carson Wentz’s face/neck after a sack which caused some jawing back and forth between them. One can only hope the behavior of these two players comes with a large fine to persuade them that antics like what was shown tonight don’t happen again in the future.

The Bottom Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqCoi_0dQrX5Ym00
AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Colts needed this victory more than any other thus far to greatly increase the teams chances of making the playoffs. With this victory, the Colts moved up into the fifth-ranked spot in the AFC with a slim chance of still winning the division barring the outcome of the Titans final few games. This was a prime-time showdown where great teams and great players have to shine under the lights, and this Colts team, and its greatest player Jonathan Taylor shined brightest.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Firing

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer opened up to NFL.com about his firing earlier this week. One comment in particular by Meyer is facing heavy scrutiny on social media. Meyer, who was fired “for cause” following a disastrous, drama-filled tenure in Jacksonville, believes things are too fragile with football...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#The New England Patriots#E J Speed#Afc
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton’s 3-word answer when asked what’s wrong with Panthers’ passing game

The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week. Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks. Can the Cowboys still win a Super...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Embarrassing Panthers’ 4th-and-1 Play Going Viral

The Carolina Panthers may have just had the worst 4th-and-1 play of the NFL season. Carolina was at mid-field when quarterback Cam Newton got the ball and threw a horrific pass behind the line of scrimmage. It wasn’t even close to his intended target. Even if it was, the...
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Seen As Perfect Fit For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen where Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2022, whether it’s in Green Bay or somewhere else. Rodgers, who held out for most of the 2021 offseason, previously made it clear that he wanted out of Green Bay. However, he returned to the Packers in time for the 2021 season and it’s been a pretty successful one so far. Perhaps Rodgers and the Packers will be able to work something out for the 2022 season.
NFL
FanSided

Refs tried and failed to end Steelers’ season with awful fourth-down spot

The officials tried and failed to screw over the Steelers on Sunday, as a fourth-down spot with just seconds remaining had the potential to end Pittsburgh’s season. As they say, the ball don’t lie, and with just seconds left in the Steelers’ Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh was gifted a little poetic justice.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy