Colts defeat Patriots, 27-17: Winners, losers and those in between

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) trusted their best asset to help them get a victory in the biggest game of the season and it resulted in a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots (9-5) on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It was a big game for the rushing attack as running back Jonathan Taylor continued to march into the MVP conversation. The Colts also got a big game from their defensive playmakers even if they nearly blew a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Following the big win, here are the winners, losers and those in between from Week 15:

Winners

RB Jonathan Taylor: What more can be said? When the Colts needed to ice the game, even against a completely loaded box, Taylor made two defenders miss in a single gap and then shot out for a game-sealing 67-yard touchdown. He was running physically all night, churning out big yardage. He really does belong in the MVP conversation.

LB Darius Leonard: The Maniac came to play. He led the way with 10 tackles (eight solo) while adding an interception, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble and a pass defended. He was the heart of the defense on Saturday night.

C Danny Pinter: Filling in for Ryan Kelly (personal), the second-year lineman had another strong showing anchoring the offensive line and generating a lot of push in the run game.

CB Rock Ya-Sin: He was targeted just one time and it resulted in a PBU. Not seeing targets as a cornerback is a major compliment. Ya-Sin’s breakout continues.

HC Frank Reich: It’s rare for a coach to out-smart Bill Belichick. Reich did it on Saturday night between his game plan, play calls and aggressiveness on fourth down.

Others: Kenny Moore, Bobby Okereke, DeForest Buckner

Losers

QB Carson Wentz: He just didn’t have it in this game. Typically, Wentz plays well when he faces a loaded box, but he couldn’t find a groove. Several of his throws were either late or out of reach and it started on the very first drive on an overthrow to a wide-open Michael Pittman Jr. down the sideline. Wentz was just 5-of-12 passing for 57 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 49.7 passer rating.

K Michael Badgley: It appears we have a kicker battle again. After weeks of non-issue, Badgley is officially a concern. He made 1-of-2 field-goal attempts. However, he missed his first attempt and got bailed out by a Patriots penalty. He then missed a crucial 49-yard attempt, which resulted in a touchdown for the Patriots on the ensuing drive.

TE Mo Alie-Cox: He was solid in the run game so this might be a bit nit-picky but Alie-Cox had a chance to come down with a touchdown reception that hit him right in the hands. It was a high throw by design, and it hit him right in the hands. He’s had a few of those missed opportunities this season.

Others: Andrew Sendejo, Michael Pittman Jr.

Mixed Reviews

CB Isaiah Rodgers: It was one play but it could have been a key change in momentum. Rodgers allowed a huge 43-yard catch on third down to N’Keal Harry that helped the Patriots cut the lead to three points in the fourth quarter. Other than that one crucial play, Rodgers was solid.

LT Eric Fisher: The polarity continues. Fisher’s run blocking has been a big reason for the unit’s success but he remains a liability in pass protection.

S Khari Willis: He made enough impact plays against the run to quell any issues, but Willis did have his mistakes in coverage when lined up on tight end Hunter Henry. He still finished with nine tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss.