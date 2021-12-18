Colts' player of the game vs. Patriots: RB Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) pulled off an impressive 27-17 win at home against the New England Patriots (9-5), snapping the latter’s seven-game win streak.

It was an all-around team win, with all three phases of the game playing well. The player who shined the list was, you guessed it, Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor finished with 29 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown against a defense that came into this game allowing the fewest amount of touchdowns on the ground. When the Colts needed an offensive boost, Taylor was there to pull off a 67-yard rushing touchdown to seal the victory.

The Colts have another tough test next week as they head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals. With Jonathan Taylor running the ball like this, it’s hard to believe anything can stand in Indy’s way of making the postseason.