ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts' player of the game vs. Patriots: RB Jonathan Taylor

By John Alfieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6zCh_0dQrWM9z00

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) pulled off an impressive 27-17 win at home against the New England Patriots (9-5), snapping the latter’s seven-game win streak.

It was an all-around team win, with all three phases of the game playing well. The player who shined the list was, you guessed it, Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor finished with 29 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown against a defense that came into this game allowing the fewest amount of touchdowns on the ground. When the Colts needed an offensive boost, Taylor was there to pull off a 67-yard rushing touchdown to seal the victory.

The Colts have another tough test next week as they head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals. With Jonathan Taylor running the ball like this, it’s hard to believe anything can stand in Indy’s way of making the postseason.

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

Colts HC Frank Reich not concerned with RB Jonathan Taylor's heavy workload

Frank Reich requested it, and Jonathan Taylor has since delivered. It was just over a month ago that the Colts head coach publicly stated he had no issue with Taylor's workload, and in fact, after a 27-touch outing in Week 10, Reich said then he'd like to see it increase. He certainly got his wish: In the month that followed, Taylor has seen 32 carries in a game in both Week 11 and Week 13 and rushed 109 times over his last four contests.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Peyton Manning on Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN Analyst Peyton Manning broke down some film on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watch below.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#England#The New England Patriots#American Football#Cardinals#Indy
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy